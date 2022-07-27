SEA & SHORELINE, NORTH CAROLINA COASTAL FEDERATION, AND TOWN OF MOREHEAD CITY PARTNER TO RESTORE SUGARLOAF ISLAND IN MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Project aims to reduce shoreline erosion, enhance water quality and habitat, and increase the city's resiliency by restoring Sugarloaf Island with living shorelines and other natural shoreline stabilization techniques.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, aquatic restoration specialists Sea & Shoreline , the North Carolina Coastal Federation, and the Town of Morehead City, NC announced a partnership to increase the resiliency of downtown Morehead City, NC by protecting nearby Sugarloaf Island from continual shoreline erosion. The project team is working with Quible & Associates and local experts to identify and design the best shoreline stabilization methods for the island that balance shoreline protection, public uses, and natural resource conservation. One of the methods being considered is a hybrid approach utilizing offshore wave attenuation devices (WADs) to reduce erosion, seagrass plantings to stabilize the sediment and create essential fish habitat, and a living shoreline to build salt marsh and upland vegetation. The $2 million project is being funded by the NC state legislature. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City, NC (PRNewswire)

Sugarloaf Island is a vital destination for many local residents, tourists, and wildlife. Currently, the seaward shoreline of the Island is eroding, leaving uprooted trees and vegetation behind. In addition, wave exposure and swift currents are eroding the shoreline, sweeping nutrient-rich sediment into the water column, degrading water quality, and filling in navigational channels.

The restoration techniques will not impede normal vessel traffic because they will be installed in areas too shallow for boats to navigate safely at high speeds. Wave attenuation structures will be staggered so that fishing can occur in and around the structures.

The project is expected to:

Stop erosion and increase the shoreline

Increase fish habitat and fishing opportunities

Enhance the coastal resilience of Morehead City

Increase ecotourism opportunities

Enhance seagrass and water quality

Stop tree loss

Stop shorebird habitat loss

Increase carbon sequestration

According to Brian Henry, Director of Sea & Shoreline's North and South Carolina offices, "We are excited to partner with not only the Federation and the City on this project, but also other local companies to restore our beloved island."

"This is a wonderful opportunity to protect and restore Sugarloaf Island so that it continues to provide important recreation, fish habitat, and storm protection values," says Todd Miller, Executive Director of the North Carolina Coastal Federation. "The Federation supports and appreciates the financial support provided by the North Carolina General Assembly to Morehead City to allow this project to move forward in preventing this island from washing away."

According to Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones, "Protecting and restoring our island has been a priority for this City for years and now, thanks to the State Legislature, we finally have the funding to make it happen. We're looking forward to working closely with the professionals from Sea & Shoreline and the North Carolina Coastal Federation to see this project come to fruition."

The Federation has contracted with Sea & Shoreline to construct the project. Sea & Shoreline has completed over 150 aquatic restoration projects including offshore breakwaters, living shorelines, and seagrass restorations.

Photo by Fairley Cessna of Cessna Drone Services, courtesy of Randy Boyd of Atlantic Reefmaker.

