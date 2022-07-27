Trawick International Appoints Dan McFadden, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

FAIRHOPE, Ala., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading global insurance company, today announced Dan McFadden, CPA, has been named Chief Financial Officer of Trawick International, effective immediately.

(PRNewsfoto/Trawick International) (PRNewswire)

Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "Trawick International has realized phenomenal growth over the past several years. Adding the key role of Chief Financial Officer is imperative for that accelerated growth rate to continue. Dan McFadden has the experience needed to help the Company accomplish its business and financial goals. I am thrilled to have him join Trawick International."

Mr. McFadden comes to Trawick International with significant financial executive experience in the insurance sector. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance and Controller at Forge Group, Inc., where he successfully completed the Company's IPO, was a member of the underwriting committee, and led the finance team implementing best practices. Before that, he was Finance Director, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Controller for The Maksin Group, an AIG Subsidiary where he managed a $250 million book of business and facilitated AIG's acquisition of The Maksin Group. As the Vice President of Accounting Mr. McFadden supported a private equity purchase and IPO of the predecessor company of Global Indemnity Group, LLC. Leading up to that, he served in financial roles with escalating responsibility and oversight at Pegasus Communications Corporation, Colonial Penn Life and Property and Casualty Insurance Companies, and Ernst and Whinney.

A graduate of Penn State University and Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, where he received a Master of Science in Finance, Mr. McFadden is a Certified Public Accountant, Fellow of the Life Management Institute, and a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.

"It is exciting to join a successful company with a strong foundation from which it will be able to grow for many years to come. I look forward to helping guide Trawick International forward as a global insurance leader," said Mr. McFadden.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director of Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1-949-275-7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trawick International