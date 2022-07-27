VizSense Launches Consumer Insights Product

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized Micro-Influencer marketing company VizSense , launches Consumer Insights Reporting as a standalone offering to clients. This novel technology and reporting blends data science and computer science techniques to produce accurate and actionable insights into a particular consumer brand, product, and industry. Unlike simple social media listening or self-service platforms, VizSense's AI-driven technology integrates natural language processing and deep learning to extract meaning from data. Coupled with VizSense's managed services, Consumer Insights Reporting provides brands with a better ability to understand and discover unique brand traits consumers are talking about and leverage these insights through micro-influencer marketing.

"I'm incredibly proud of our entire team whose countless hours, brainstorming, and commitment to challenge what is possible has made this powerful capability come alive," said VizSense Founder and CEO Dr. Jon Iadonisi. "With this exciting product, we are now able to discover actionable insights previously hidden among the billions of bits of data we process. For example: we discovered a matte color of lipstick was popular among Latin X audiences for a recent client."

Consumer Insights Reporting will be available as a standalone offering or as a part of VizSense's managed service partnership . Consumer Insights Reporting is integrated with VizSense's Client Dashboard to access deliverables and progress updates. "Over the hundreds of partnerships we've conducted, our clients consistently value the comprehensive and data-first approach we take, elevating their marketing team's ability to hyper-target consumers," adds VizSense VP of Sales and Marketing, Jessica Koop. "Unlike passive social listening platforms, our insights uncover product attributes and consumer conversations that impact beyond influencer marketing programs, into a brand's entire marketing mix and strategy."

VizSense continues to encourage brands to ensure they have a plan to integrate data science as part of their overall marketing panoply in today's ultra-connected world. Successful micro-influencer partnerships require managed service expertise and world-class technological support, something self-service platforms alone cannot achieve. With the ever-changing social media content landscape , brands looking to remain at the forefront of consumer interest, need to use data to accurately target and reach their consumers.

