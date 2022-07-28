Bloomberg Law Recognizes 40 Outstanding Young Lawyers

The 2022 "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40" Spotlights 40 Young Lawyers Winning for Clients and Impacting the Legal Profession

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the honorees for the second annual edition of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," the company's award recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding young lawyers nationwide. A full list of honorees, along with a Q&A with each attorney and a deep dive into this year's class by the numbers, is available at http://onb-law.com/ZAha50K6han.

"Our 40 honorees, a talented group, and a diverse one—in every sense of the word—represent the best of the future of the legal profession," said Lisa Helem, executive editor at Bloomberg Industry Group. "From litigators to deal makers to intellectual property innovators and beyond, this class consistently solves issues for clients and anticipates the curves in the roads ahead. Leading by example, they're also working to make the legal profession a better reflection of our world."

Following last year's launch, law firms and companies across the country seized the opportunity to nominate their best and brightest for the second year of Bloomberg Law's special report. A robust field of contenders was evaluated based on criteria including their records of success for clients; how they're executing in the leadership roles they've undertaken; how they balance their legal practice work with pro bono service and more.

After the inaugural "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40" in 2021, Helem led the publication of the special report for the second year, working with Kibby Araya, special projects assistant editor, and a team of Bloomberg Law editors and reporters who reviewed nominee submissions.

The stellar young attorneys recognized by Bloomberg Law this year represent a wide range of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, banking & finance, government contracts, intellectual property, labor & employment, litigation, M&A, products liability, public finance, real estate, securities, tax, white collar & government investigations.

