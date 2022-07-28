Children of railroaders benefit from new $1.2 million scholarship fund

Norfolk Southern launches annual program supporting college students

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred children of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) employees will receive college scholarships of up to $10,000 over four years through the company's new Thoroughbred Scholars program. In addition, three students will receive special awards of up to $40,000 over four years. First launched this summer, the Thoroughbred Scholars program received more than 500 applications.

"We created the Thoroughbred Scholars program as another way to support our colleagues and their families," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "We are putting our values into action with a program that recognizes the importance of a strong education and skill development. We're proud of these outstanding students and look forward to the great things they will achieve in their academic pursuits."

Ninety of the 100 scholarships were designated for children of Norfolk Southern's front-line field employees – such as conductors, engineers, mechanics, and others – who keep America's economy moving every day. The recipients come from 16 states across the company's network. The Thoroughbred Scholars receive $2,500 per year, renewable up to four years, for full-time students pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited two or four-year institution.

The company also created three special scholarships for $10,000 each, renewable up to four years:

The HBCU Scholar will be awarded annually to a student attending a Historically Black College or University. The inaugural winner is Ari Sneed of Snellville, Georgia , who is majoring in computer science at Tuskegee University .

The STEM Scholar goes to a student pursuing a degree in a nonmedical science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field. Brody Greene of Beaver, Pennsylvania , is the first recipient and plans to major in energy systems engineering at the University of Wyoming .

The Community Scholar goes to a student who has distinguished themselves through community leadership and volunteer work. Mattie Vaughn of Gardendale, Alabama , received the award and plans to major in human development and family sciences at Auburn University .

The Thoroughbred Scholars program is independently administered by Scholarship America. The organization is the nation's largest manager of scholarship and education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

Students in the inaugural class of Thoroughbred Scholars represent the following states:

Alabama: 6 North Carolina: 2 Georgia: 19 New York: 4 Illinois: 4 Ohio: 11 Indiana: 7 Pennsylvania: 18 Kentucky: 2 South Carolina: 5 Michigan: 4 Tennessee: 4 Missouri: 3 Virginia: 12 Mississippi: 1 West Virginia: 1





