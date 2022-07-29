CASE Construction Equipment to Make Major Launch Announcement and Reveal New Industry-First Equipment Category on Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 PM Central

RACINE, Wis., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment will make a major launch announcement and introduce a whole new industry-first equipment category during a special edition of CASE LIVE on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM Central.

CASE LIVE: Major Product Reveal (PRNewswire)

The first-of-its-kind machine introduction will transform jobsites and deliver extreme versatility to businesses of all sizes, from site development and landscaping to residential construction and rental.

The event is open to everyone who registers for the event at CaseCE.com/Minotaur or by clicking here. A recording of the event will be distributed via email to all who register, whether they are able to attend live or not.

For more information on CASE, and the entire lineup of CASE equipment, visit CaseCE.com.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/ .

Major equipment and product reveal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment