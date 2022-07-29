Loomis US Launches New Career Site to Attract and Engage with Candidates

HOUSTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The current labor shortage has heavily impacted the cash management industry, and to combat some of the new talent acquisition challenges, Loomis US launched an updated careers site at www.work4loomis.com. The new site highlights the Loomis US culture and benefits for potential candidates while also outlining the recruitment process and making it easy to apply for jobs across the country.

"The goal of our new career website is to give potential job candidates a transparent look at what it is like to work at Loomis here in the US," says, Emily Wiley, Vice President of Marketing at Loomis US. "We understand that the current job market is very tight, and candidates have a lot of options. This is why we have taken the time to expertly craft a positive recruitment experience that begins the moment someone visits our career website."

Some of the new features on www.work4loomis.com include a new and improved search interface that allows candidates to search for jobs based on geographic location or role type, a dedicated military and veterans page that caters to that audience, and an expertly designed site navigation that makes applying to jobs and searching the site more user friendly.

"Every industry has been greatly impacted by the labor shortage over the last year," says Kaleb Faulk, Director of Talent Acquisition at Loomis US. "It was important for us to invest in the proper recruitment tools not only in an effort to attract quality team members, but so potential candidates have the information they need to make an informed decision on evaluating Loomis being a right fit for a long-term career. That is what we are after. 'Career' seekers as opposed to those trying to find their next paycheck."

"People," is one of Loomis's core values, and despite the challenges brought on by the current job market and labor shortage, Loomis US continues to prioritize and invest in recruiting and employee retainment efforts. Visit the new website at www.work4loomis.com to learn more.

As a leader in cash distribution across the United States – with nearly 200 branch locations, 10,000 employees, 3,200+ vehicles, and more than 46,000 SafePoint locations serviced—Loomis is proud to provide cash-handling products and services to financial institutions and commercial/retail businesses nationwide. Learn more at http://www.loomis.us.

