Service Members and Their Attorneys Holding Press Conference on August 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Response to 3M-Owned Aearo's Declared Bankruptcy on July 26, 2022

Service Members and Their Attorneys Holding Press Conference on August 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Response to 3M-Owned Aearo's Declared Bankruptcy on July 26, 2022

More than 200,000 military service members nationwide will be affected as they struggle with hearing loss due to an allegedly defective 3M earplug

ONTARIO, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a national consumer law firm representing hundreds of service members who suffered hearing loss from allegedly defective ear plugs manufactured by 3M's wholly owned subsidiary – is holding a press conference at One Lakeshore Center, 3281 E. Guasti Rd., Suite 100, Ontario, California at 11:00 a.m. on August 1, 2022. Speaking and taking questions will be:

McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP) (PRNewswire)

Two retired service members with hearing loss that have brought lawsuits against 3M as clients of MWA will discuss how the allegedly defective earplug affected them and their perspective on the bankruptcy filing.

3M has to service members who were supplied these earplugs, and how the bankruptcy affects that obligation. (Ret.) Marine Corps Major Cory Weck , an MWA Partner, will discuss the obligations thathas to service members who were supplied these earplugs, and how the bankruptcy affects that obligation.

Richard McCune , MWA's Senior Partner, will discuss the appropriateness of the bankruptcy in light of 3M's healthy financial condition.

The press conference will provide context from the perspective of affected service members and attorneys representing service members on the impact and appropriateness of the bankruptcy. It will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. PST on Facebook and YouTube.

Background and Purpose of the Press Release

Aearo -- 3M's now wholly owned subsidiary – manufactured and sold their CAev2 earplug to the military, marketing it as protection for service members who were being exposed to loud noises. This was especially important as a significant number of service members supplied with these earplugs were serving in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. 3M is legally responsible for any defects that appear in the earplugs, including the defects which cause hearing loss in users, as MWA's lawsuit alleges.

Approximately 230,000 service members have brought lawsuits claiming the earplugs were defective and ineffective resulting in tinnitus and hearing loss. After a number of juries agreed that the earplug was defective, 3M now puts Aearo into bankruptcy, which could limit the recoveries to $1 billion for 230,000 service members (approximately $4,350 average per service member) who suffer from lifetime permanent hearing loss and tinnitus.

The press conference will present unique context and understanding of the effect of the importance of this bankruptcy filing on 230,000 injured service members.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois, and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in product liability lawsuits. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo, 602-373-0059, je@mccunewright.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP