2022 Raise Awards Finalists Announced

Over $5,000 will be awarded to winning nonprofits and fundraising professionals

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online and event fundraising leader OneCause revealed the mission-driven organizations and individual fundraising professionals who were selected as finalists in the fifth annual Raise Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony during the Raise 2022 conference September 12-13 in Chicago, Illinois. The ceremony will be simultaneously livestreamed online. In addition to the award recognition, winners will receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

www.onecause.com (PRNewsfoto/OneCause) (PRNewswire)

Established to recognize nonprofits and fundraisers who go above and beyond to tell the story of their mission, innovate in the generosity sector, and deepen relationships with donors, the Raise Awards honor recipients in three categories: Innovative Nonprofit of the Year, Storyteller of the Year, and Fundraiser of the Year.

"This year's finalists stood out not only due to the excellence of their submissions, but also the perseverance and passion they demonstrate for improving the lives, communities, and environments of others," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "It's an honor to celebrate changemakers who are so fiercely committed to building better tomorrows."

The finalists in each category are as follows:

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year : Recognizing innovation and creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. Newhouse Hope for Haiti Turnstone Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Anchorpoint Counseling Ministry



Leukemia Texas



U-46 Educational Foundation



Reel Options for City Kids

Storyteller of the Year : Recognizing excellence in communicating purpose and vision through branding, narrative, and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. OHSU Foundation Community Living Leukemia & Lymphoma Society SEEC

Detroit Dog Rescue



New Danville



Comfort Cases



Wild Beauty Foundation

Fundraiser of the Year: Recognizing individuals who live out the organization's mission, are dedicated to the donor experience, and always give 100% percent to the cause.

Submissions were reviewed by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts looking for a focus on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months.

Additional information:

The entry period for the 2023 Raise Awards begins in Spring 2023. The Awards are free to enter for individual fundraisers and nonprofits of all sizes.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

