Terex MP Acquires ProAll, Canada's Leading Producer of Volumetric Mixers for Concrete

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Materials Processing (MP), a global leader in aggregate, environmental, concrete, lifting, and handling machinery, today announced the acquisition of the Canadian company ProAll, a specialist producer of mobile volumetric concrete mixers.

ProAll's volumetric mixers provide make-to-order, mobile concrete delivery that eliminate concerns over delivery time between a concrete plant and a job site by delivering ingredients that are mixed locally and to the exact specifications of each job.

The addition of these products will enable Terex to expand its presence in US concrete markets, where ProAll joins Terex Advance, the US industry leader in front discharge mixer trucks, and Terex Bid-Well, the US leader in roller pavers for bridge and canal work, as businesses in the MP portfolio. ProAll also sells to non-US markets, adding a new dimension to the current portfolio and creating significant new opportunities for international growth.

Kieran Hegarty, President Terex Materials Processing commented: "ProAll will provide us with exciting prospects to expand into new markets and grow our presence in concrete. We look forward to embarking on this journey together with our new colleagues in Alberta and Texas."

