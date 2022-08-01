USW Convention to Include 3,000 Union Members, Allies

Four-Day Event in Las Vegas Will Feature Guest Speakers Walsh, Tai

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 3,000 members and allies of the United Steelworkers (USW) union from across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean will meet next week in Las Vegas to chart the future of the largest industrial union in North America during the union's International Constitutional Convention in Las Vegas.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

It will be the USW's first in-person constitutional convention since 2017. More than 2,300 elected delegates, 600 observers, international officers and staff, and more than 100 international guests from unions in 22 countries, will gather under the banner "Everybody's Union."

The USW delegation represents 850,000 workers and retirees in a diverse array of industries including metals, mining, rubber, paper and forestry, oil refining, chemicals, natural gas, health care, renewable energy, communications, transportation, higher education and the public sector.

The proceedings will open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, and are expected to conclude by 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. USW International President Tom Conway will deliver a keynote address on the state of the union and the opportunities and challenges facing USW members and working families across North America.

Guest speakers are expected to include U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, and Mexican Senator and labor leader Napoleón Gómez Urrutia.

Updates from the proceedings will be made available daily on the union's convention site: convention.usw.org. A daily photo collection will be available at www.usw.org/flickr.

To sign up for text messages, text USWCVN to 47486 (U.S.) or to 32323 (Canada). Social media updates will be available at the following sites:

- Facebook.com/Steelworkers, Facebook.com/USWMetallos (Canada)

- Twitter.com/Steelworkers, @steelworkers, @steelworkersCA (Canada), #EverybodysUnion

- Instagram.com/Steelworkers, Instagram.com/uswmetallos

- YouTube.com/steelworkers

MEDIA: USW-issued credentials are necessary for reporters to gain access to the convention floor. E-mail Jess Kamm Broomell or R.J. Hufnagel of the USW using the information above for instructions on how to obtain credentials.

The USW is the largest industrial union in North America, representing workers in a range of industries including metals, mining, rubber, paper and forestry, oil refining, health care, security, hotels, and municipal governments and agencies.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, jkamm@usw.org or R.J. Hufnagel, rhufnagel@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)