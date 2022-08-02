Global Report Shows Localization Can Be a Leading Strategy for Sustaining Companies' Growth

BOSTON and LONDON and RIGA, Latvia, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokalise , the leading continuous localization platform, today announced the results of its global research report about companies' sustained growth strategies for 2022 and how critical localization is to realizing those plans.

With the current volatility of the financial markets, many companies are forced to reprioritize their growth strategies and goals. The data shows that localization is a safe and sustaining growth strategy because it enables companies to expand their customer base in a scalable way by serving more people around the world.

Lokalise commissioned Dimensional Research to survey 506 qualified participants with growth, product, or localization strategy responsibilities from numerous countries across five continents.

Some of the key findings from the research report include:

85% of companies' growth strategies require localization

84% plan to expand to new markets

87% agree localization is key for successfully entering new geographies

88% of companies localize products today, or plan to over the next 18 months

97% of companies report localization challenges including product issues, delays, higher costs, and errors

78% said a dedicated, integrated, and automated localization solution would be extremely valuable

"This report proves that businesses realize sustaining growth involves global expansion through localization," said Petr Antropov, Co-Founder and CRO of Lokalise. "Increasing efficiency also becomes a priority when other growth opportunities disappear during an economic downturn. Localization comes out as a safe bet in addressing both: sustaining growth and increasing efficiency."

About Lokalise

Lokalise is a continuous localization platform that streamlines the translation and localization process and collaboration between developers, designers, translators, and project managers. APIs, SDKs, and plug-and-play connectors automate data input from prototyping platforms to production. Lokalise is a fully remote company founded in 2017 that has 2,500 customers from 80 countries, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit https://lokalise.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

