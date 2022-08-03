Distinguished Programs Promotes Donna Percival and Erick Schmitt to Regional VP of Sales Roles

Insurance program manager promotes Percival and Schmitt to support company growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the promotion of Donna Percival and Erick Schmitt to the newly created position of Regional VPs of Sales. Percival will oversee sales initiatives in the West & Midwest U.S., while Schmitt will manage the Central and Eastern territories.

"This new role will support Distinguished's continued growth and commitment to provide brokers with exemplary service," noted Kurt Meister, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Distribution at Distinguished Programs. "Donna and Erick's deep understanding of the Distinguished products and their natural leadership abilities make them the ideal candidates."

Percival joined Distinguished as a Regional Sales Executive in 2020. Previously, she served as a business development manager at Westchester, a Chubb Company, where she grew the company's broker relationships in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Percival graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations. She is based out of Bellevue, WA.

Schmitt also joined Distinguished in 2020. Prior to this, he worked at Markel Specialty as a senior sales manager, where he worked directly with retail agents to place Workers Compensation accounts. Schmitt received his bachelor's degree at the Ivy College of Business at Iowa State University. He is based out of Dallas, TX.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com .

