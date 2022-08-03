SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES TOTAL POWER SWEEPING SERVICES

Acquisition Expands SCA's Market Leading Position in Virginia

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Total Power Sweeping Services, Inc. ("TPSSI" or "the Company"). TPSSI, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, provides sweeping services to construction and commercial customers throughout the state. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SCA's acquisition of TPSSI marks its thirteenth acquisition in 2022. Combined with SCA's 2018 acquisition of Hy-Tech Property Services, the transaction expands SCA's footprint in Virginia.

"We are excited to have TPSSI join the SCA team," said Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer at SCA. "This transaction significantly enhances SCA's service in the state of Virginia and is consistent with our strategy to acquire best-in-class businesses that support our efforts to better serve our customers."

This marks SCA's 48th acquisition to-date. With this transaction, SCA has grown its team to over 2,000 employees in over 70 locations.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

TPSSI, led by Joe & Margaret Wright, has been in business for over 20 years and provides sweeping services to municipal, commercial and construction customers throughout the state of Virginia. TPSSI's mission is to provide high quality and dependable sweeping and maintenance services to fit their client's needs.

