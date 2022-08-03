UserWay Partners With Carahsoft to Improve Government Website Accessibility

UserWay's accessibility technologies and AI-powered solution now available to federal, state and local government agencies

WILMINGTON, Del. , Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , the leading digital accessibility company, is partnering with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to make federal, state and local government agency websites more accessible for people with disabilities. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as UserWay's Master Government Aggregator®, making UserWay's technologies and AI-powered accessibility solution available to the public sector through Carahsoft's reseller partner network, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

"Public sector agencies need a simple accessibility solution for their websites and other digital assets that won't break their budgets," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "Our AI-powered solution is easy to install and immediately begins making sites more compliant with WCAG standards and ADA requirements."

Creating and maintaining websites that meet accessibility standards is important for government agencies at all levels. Unfortunately, many struggle to keep up with digital accessibility requirements, leaving them vulnerable to lawsuits.

To address this problem for the public sector, UserWay partnered with Carahsoft to include its services into Carahsoft's Customer Experience and Engagement portfolio. This will enable Carahsoft's dedicated Solutions Divisions to proactively market UserWay technologies to government agencies as well as educational and healthcare organizations.

"UserWay's privacy protections, affordability and high-quality are just a few of the major advantages of its robust digital accessibility services," said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with UserWay and our reseller partners to help agencies better manage accessibility for their websites and other digital assets."

UserWay solutions do not require website visitors to disclose if they have a disability or label them as having one through tracking techniques like cookies. UserWay also does not collect or store any user data, and maintains the strictest compliance levels within WCAG, ADA, GDPR, UNRUH, EN 301 549, COPPA, and HIPAA regulations.

UserWay offers more than 80 accessibility functions and supports more than 40 languages. A website can begin to be substantially more compliant within minutes of the UserWay widget being installed. All website visitors can access the widget through a button in the corner of the browser window, and it adds customizations that include a dyslexia-friendly font, bigger font sizes, a screen reader, and the ability to pause animations.

UserWay's digital accessibility solution is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the UserWay team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3570 or UserWay@carahsoft.com .

Carahsoft's Customer Experience and Engagement solutions encompass a variety of industry-leading software and services that analyze and disseminate information to constituents, the public, and the community. To learn more about Carahsoft's Customer Experience and Engagement solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/customer-experience-and-engagement .

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology that includes human-in-the-loop interventions, website owners can quickly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.

