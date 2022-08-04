GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 42.6%. Total seats increased 41.9% and the number of departures increased by 44.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 36.3% and the load factor was 80.8%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31% and demand (RPK) increased by 24.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.1%. The volume of departures increased by 40.2% and seats increased by 37.5%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 309 million, the demand (RPK) was 275 million and international load factor was 88.9%.

July/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

LTM Traffic Figures (1)

Operating data *

Jul/22

Jul/21

% Var.

7M22

7M21

% Var.

Jul/22

LTM

Jul/21

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

18,346

12,677

44.7 %

112,674

65,272

72.6 %

181,575

116,278

56.2 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,196

2,253

41.9 %

19,647

11,504

70.8 %

31,663

20,471

54.7 %

  ASK (million)

3,810

2,673

42.6 %

22,916

13,706

67.2 %

36,226

24,337

48.9 %

  RPK (million)

3,079

2,260

36.3 %

18,229

11,283

61.6 %

29,090

19,862

46.5 %

  Load factor

80.8 %

84.5 %

-3.7 p.p

79.5 %

82.3 %

-2.8 p.p

80.3 %

81.6 %

-1.3 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,502

1,858

34.7 %

15,111

9,275

62.9 %

24,643

16,386

50.4 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

17,770

12,677

40.2 %

110,008

65,272

68.5 %

178,604

116,278

53.6 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,097

2,253

37.5 %

19,189

11,504

66.8 %

31,154

20,471

52.2 %

  ASK (million)

3,501

2,673

31.0 %

21,698

13,706

58.3 %

34,883

24,337

43.3 %

  RPK (million)

2,804

2,260

24.1 %

17,192

11,283

52.4 %

27,958

19,862

40.8 %

  Load factor

80.1 %

84.5 %

-4.4 p.p

79.2 %

82.3 %

-3.1 p.p

80.1 %

81.6 %

-1.5 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,415

1,858

29.9 %

14,722

9,275

58.7 %

24,216

16,386

47.8 %

International GOL










  Departures

576

0

N.A

2,666

0

N.A

2,971

0

N.A

  Seats (thousand)

99

0

N.A

458

0

N.A

509

0

N.A

  ASK (million)

309

0

N.A

1,218

0

N.A

1,343

0

N.A

  RPK (million)

275

0

N.A

1,038

0

N.A

1,132

0

N.A

  Load factor

88.9 %

0

N.A

85.2 %

0

N.A

84.3 %

0

N.A

  Pax on board (thousand)

88

0

N.A

389

0

N.A

427

0

N.A

On-time Departures

94.5 %

95.7 %

-1.2 p.p

93.9 %

96.4 %

-2.5 p.p

92.5 %

95.6 %

-3.0 p.p

Flight Completion

99.6 %

99.4 %

0.2 p.p

99.5 %

98.6 %

0.9 p.p

99.4 %

98.8 %

0.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

5.7

3.5

60.4 %

31.3

21.8

43.5 %

55.0

37.2

47.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

