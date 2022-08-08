INDIVA TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER RESULTS PRE-MARKET ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

LONDON, ON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, will report its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 pre-market on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Indiva Limited (CNW Group/Indiva Limited) (PRNewswire)

CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST):

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST). Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID number is 34309929.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 309929#. The recording will remain available until Friday, September 16, 2022.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Grön edibles, Dime IndustriesTM vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram, Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

