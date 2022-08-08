T-Rex® Brute Force® tape takes it one step further by having four-time World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw put it to the test

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex® brand makes it official…again! After coming out on top against competitive tapes around the globe, the brand is proud to announce the ferociously strong T-Rex® Brute Force® tape has secured the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the strongest duct tape for the second consecutive year.

T-Rex® Brand Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Strongest Duct Tape for Second Consecutive Year. (PRNewsfoto/Shurtape Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

To reaffirm its strongest duct tape title, T-Rex® Brute Force® – designed for tough projects that require intense strength, durability and power – was put through a strength test* against the top 10 competitive duct tapes of similar material and quality claims from around the world. The remarkable results show that Brute Force® produced a tensile strength at break of 273.1 pounds per inch – outperforming the other tapes by more than 50 percent*.

After winning one strength test, T-Rex® Brute Force® tape didn't stop there. The brand teamed up, once again, with four-time World's Strongest Man** Brian Shaw to showcase the tape's ability to endure and persevere through any challenge – including pulling a 55,000 pound fire truck with just one loop of tape and carrying a chain yoke through mountainous terrain, proving the product's extreme strength is unmatched. Check out all the pulls and stunts at T-RexTape.com/Strongest.

"Setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for a second consecutive year is a monumental moment for T-Rex® Brute Force® tape. While we felt confident that we had the strongest duct tape, now we've put it through a series of tough challenges that demonstrate it," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the T-Rex® brand. "Achieving this coveted title and partnering with Brian Shaw reinforces that this tape will hold up to any pressure you put it up against."

Brute Force® is built with Forge-Link™ extreme tensile technology and an aggressive, double-thick adhesive with a durable waterproof backing so it can quickly secure, fasten and hold all sorts of materials for any project, whether that's pulling trucks or simple repairs at home.

To learn more about T-Rex® brand's two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title or for details on T-Rex® Brute Force®, visit T-RexTape.com/Strongest.

*Tests performed by an independent third party, Chemsultants International, in Mentor, Ohio, USA, between 6 July – 13 July 2022.

**World's Strongest Man is not a title provided by or affiliated with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

T-REX® TAPE

T-Rex® Tape uses modern, next-generation technology to produce premium tapes that perform well in all conditions – helping everyone from do-it-yourselfers and professionals to extreme sport athletes and outdoorsmen get the job done. T-Rex® brand products are marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. For additional product information, visit trextape.com, find us on Facebook® (facebook.com/trextape), follow us on Twitter® (@trextape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/trextape).

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Based in Hickory, N.C., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates, China and Australia. Together, our subsidiaries serve numerous markets, including industrial/MRO, building and construction, packaging, electrical, stucco, HVAC, professional paint, automotive, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, graphic arts, sound control, medical, DIY, home and office, and retail. In addition to specialty adhesive solutions, Shurtape Technologies offers products under recognizable brand names such as Duck®, FrogTape®, T-Rex®, Painter's Mate®, Shurtape® and Kip®. Learn more at ShurtapeTech.com.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shurtape Technologies, LLC