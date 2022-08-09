Banner Health CEO Joins Jeenie's Board of Directors, Spotlighting the Momentum of This Industry-Transforming Interpreting Platform

The addition is emblematic of a growing recognition in U.S. healthcare of the critical role language barriers play in perpetuating health inequity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeenie, a modern interpreting platform poised to transform the $60B Language Services Industry, announced today the addition of Peter Fine, President and CEO of Banner Health, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fine brings over four decades of experience and expertise in the healthcare industry to the Jeenie team, including the last 22 years at the helm of Banner, one of the largest secular healthcare systems in the country, operating 30+ hospitals, employing over 50,000 people, and providing critical healthcare services across six states.

"Peter shares our vision for eliminating language barriers in order to increase equitable access to quality healthcare"

"Mr. Fine's leadership, vision, and deep expertise in U.S. healthcare is a powerful addition to Jeenie's growing Board of Directors, and will prove pivotal to our ability to further penetrate this market," said Kirsten Brecht Baker, CEO and Co-Founder of Jeenie. "Peter shares our vision for eliminating language barriers in order to increase equitable access to quality healthcare for all, especially the most vulnerable among us."

The addition of Mr. Fine to the Board signifies critical recognition by thought leaders in U.S. healthcare of the growing need to focus on the underlying issues causing health inequity and how to address them in the short and long term. It also represents an industry-wide movement to empower patients to participate more actively and holistically in their health, including those with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) and those who are deaf.

"I accepted the invitation to join the Jeenie Board because of the quality and experience of the management team, the sophistication and knowledge of their financial supporters, and the highly differentiated products and services they have developed for the customer," said Mr. Fine. "As Jeenie has only begun to tap into the broad array of markets that could get great value from their game changing product, significant growth and scale up is sure to follow."

As the U.S. population continues to diversify, and as the country continues to face new and evolving public health challenges, Jeenie's versatile, device-agnostic platform offers the healthcare system a uniquely simple and elegant way to eliminate the language barriers that cause serious consequences for patients, providers, payors, and administrators, redefining the way language services are delivered in U.S. healthcare.

About Jeenie

Jeenie is a virtual interpreting platform that connects users to a video or audio call with live, qualified interpreters for on-demand language assistance, 24/7. Jeenie is available in over 300 languages on any smartphone, tablet or computer, as well as for call centers and through third-party integrations. Jeenie was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2022.

