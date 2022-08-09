G2, SoftwareReviews Recognize iOffice + SpaceIQ with Leader, High Performer, and Champion Awards

Workplace and asset technology platforms earn top marks based on more than 400 user reviews

ATLANTA , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iOffice + SpaceIQ, the global workplace technology company, announced that it has been named a Leader and High Performer across multiple categories for third quarter by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Enterprise software buyer data and insights platform SoftwareReviews also recognized iOffice + SpaceIQ as a Champion in its 2022 Space Management Emotional Footprint Awards.

The current climate of global economic and supply chain challenges, coupled with the growth of employee autonomy in choosing how and where they work, has heightened the need for businesses to take a coordinated approach to managing their real estate and physical assets. iOffice + SpaceIQ represents the most comprehensive portfolio of workplace experience and asset management solutions addressing this market demand.

With more than 400 user reviews on G2, iOffice + SpaceIQ products continue to lead across multiple categories. Among Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), iOffice + SpaceIQ was ranked as the #1 easiest to use solution and earned the Users Love Us designation for consistent high customer ratings. The company's IWMS platform also received a High Performer nod for Lease Administration, indicating satisfaction scores that outperformed competitors in the category.

Recent IWMS reviews cited the solution as being "clear, organized, convenient" and "a great platform for growing organizations" with "quick turnaround time and great customer support." One commenter called it "a full suite to manage facilities from inception to disposition," adding that "the recent updates to the interface have really enhanced the user experience!"

The business earned another #1 spot for Highest User Adoption in Meeting Booking Room Systems, in addition to the Leader, Leader Mid-Market, and Users Love Us awards for that category. Finally, for both Asset Management and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), G2 recognized iOffice + SpaceIQ with Leader, High Performer, and Users Love Us designations.

In addition, SoftwareReviews recognized iOffice + SpaceIQ as a Champion in its recently announced 2022 Space Management Emotional Footprint Awards. The Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment by aggregating ratings of the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness. iOffice + SpaceIQ received a Net Emotional Footprint of +94 and was Top Rated in Strategy and Innovation.

"Earning these awards is especially meaningful because the results come directly from our customers' feedback," said iOffice + SpaceIQ Chief Customer Officer Carla Nichols. "More than 2 million users worldwide rely on our platforms to do their jobs, and it's our job to ensure they have the tools they need to be successful. Knowing our clients continue to find significant value in our solutions is the highest praise we could receive."

About iOffice + SpaceIQ:

iOffice + SpaceIQ empowers how tomorrow will work, helping employees and companies adapt and thrive to produce better outcomes for the world. Our smart workplace technology enables over 10,000 organizations in 85 countries to improve business performance through intuitive, people-first space planning and operations. More than 2M end users rely on iOffice + SpaceIQ platforms to optimize more than 2B square feet of space valued at more than $64B, maintain mission-critical assets, and enhance how people interact with the workplace. Explore the capabilities at www.iofficecorp.com and www.spaceiq.com.

