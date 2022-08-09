movr announces release of movr Prescribe, its exercise recommendation engine to optimize movement health

movr Prescribe helps organizations provide personalized exercise recommendations at scale

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - movr ( www.movewithmovr.com ), a leading movement health company, announced today the launch of movr Prescribe, its exercise prescription technology. Following the release of movr Assess last month, movr is furthering its movement health offering to better serve fitness tech, health, tactical and high-performance organizations looking to connect movement assessments to personalized exercise recommendations and insights. movr Prescribe automates the process of recommending movements that measurably improve function, specific to the needs of an individual.

"Scaling personalized movement health solutions is a complex task and Prescribe as a product is many years in the making for us. The technology behind it combines the best assessment-based methodology and the experience of thousands of in-person client sessions with a scalable and individualized prescription element delivered digitally," said Aaron De Jong, movr Founder and CEO. "Coming to market with a proven, evidence-based solution at a time when individuals, companies, and technologies are realizing that step and rep counting doesn't solve for specific MSK dysfunction is important for us and our partners."

While movr Assess enables organizations to create unique movement health profiles for their people, movr Prescribe uses the assessment data to curate personalized movement protocols that improve feel and function for every individual. Working together, the two products enable the real-time and on-demand delivery of individualized corrective exercises and programming that until now has required in-person, one-on-one coaching.

"Missed workdays, pain, physical discomfort, unmet performance goals, MSK injuries and physical therapy spend are all pain points experienced by our partners and the markets we are in. We can now solve for the root causes associated with movement dysfunction, giving individuals and companies an easy-to-implement, actionable and effective way forward," continued De Jong. "One size fits all doesn't work with movement health. Personalized recommendations are needed, and with Prescribe, we can deploy these in any platform or alongside any technology with our platform-agnostic software. We are excited about the opportunity to grow through channel partners and direct integrations and are already in-market with Prescribe alongside several commercial partners in digital fitness, health and tactical."

Access to movr's library of corrective exercises is made available via its API and cross-platform mobile SDK to deliver dynamic and personalized exercise prescriptions. movr Prescribe also seamlessly integrates with any existing exercise library. To learn more about movr Prescribe or to book a free demo of the platform, please reach out: hello@movewithmovr.com.

About movr:

movr measurably improves how people move, feel, and perform by providing personalized movement health assessments, recommendations and data insights. To learn more, please visit: www.movewithmovr.com .

