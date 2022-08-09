Siemens selected by Microsoft for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Program

PLANO, Texas , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that it was selected to participate in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Phase II initiative. RAMP is a program established by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to develop secure design and prototyping capabilities to demonstrate how the DoD can securely leverage state-of-the-art microelectronics technologies without depending on a closed-security architecture fabrication process or facility.

In 2020, the DoD designated Microsoft as a central RAMP partner, as the DoD looked to leverage commercial industry expertise to modernize practices. Siemens has long been Microsoft's lead partner for enabling electronic design automation (EDA) in the cloud, and as part of the RAMP Phase II program, this collaboration extends into secure, cloud-based environments also built on the Microsoft Azure Government platform.

Siemens' contribution to RAMP Phase II will initially focus on physical or "back-end" integrated circuit (IC) design via Siemens' Calibre® platform, as this part of design creation is particularly challenging due to tight coupling of design techniques with the specific wafer fabrication processes targeted. Siemens' Calibre platform is the industry's golden back-end verification solution. Deployed throughout the global semiconductor ecosystem as the signoff solution of choice, the Calibre platform sets the pace for IC verification accuracy, reliability and performance.

"Siemens is pleased that Microsoft has agreed to extend our relationship into their RAMP II program," said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president for Calibre Design Solutions Product Management. "This additional collaboration will help to demonstrate that semiconductors designed through the RAMP II program can leverage Siemens' industry-leading verification expertise. Additionally, expanding our cloud collaboration with Microsoft Azure Government is expected to generate valuable insights that can be fed back into the RAMP program in an effort to enhance the design and security of next-generation integrated circuits derived from the DoD's RAMP program."

Microsoft is utilizing all elements of the Calibre platform including its physical (DRC) layout vs. schematic (LVS), reliability, and extraction solutions for the RAMP II program. The Calibre platform's interface offerings allow IC designers to interactively use Calibre with any design creation flow selected by RAMP II participating companies.

"Siemens's participation in the RAMP program brings the industry-leading back-end verification solution for DoD's use for secure development of microelectronics for defense technologies," said Mujtaba Hamid, general manager, Silicon, Modeling and Simulation, Microsoft. "Our experience with Siemens for EDA on the cloud to address commercial customer needs is now being leveraged in the RAMP Phase II program, to help the government and the defense industry develop silicon with secure access to advanced commercial design processes."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit siemens.com/software or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €62.3 billion and net income of €6.7 billion. As of September 30, 2021, the company had around 303,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

