Ventech Solutions promotes Kathrine Dass to chief delivery officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has promoted Kathrine Dass as chief delivery officer effective August 1, 2022. Dass, who has been with the company for five years, will report to Chief Executive Officer Tonia Bleecher. Dass will lead a team of multi-disciplinary professionals to grow Ventech Solutions' footprint in the federal and commercial health care IT space. With her ability to be an insightful thought leader in this industry, Dass will use her new role to identify emerging trends and seek disruptive solutions to make a big impact.

"Kathy is a visionary leader in the health care IT field, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team," Bleecher said. "As we continue the growth of our federal health care practice, Kathy's leadership and deep understanding of health care technology integration will be integral to the work we're doing to support our nation's health care system."

Dass first joined Ventech Solutions in 2017 to lead efforts focused on client relationships and delivery, manage work portfolios, support business and product development. In her tenure with Ventech Solutions, Dass has spearheaded initiatives that have resulted in millions of dollars of revenue in new awards, the growth of several long-standing projects and AWS Government Competency for the organization.

Prior to joining Ventech Solutions, Dass delivered large-scale technical implementations for state and federal businesses. She helped to bridge the gap between business and technology with expertise in managing complex FISMA programs with PII/PHI data and multiple external user types.

Some of her career highlights include leading technical integration and development efforts for the Maryland Health Information Exchange, major health care and cost improvement initiatives for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation and supporting the design and build of a U.S. Air Force aircraft program.

Dass holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Penn State University as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College.

About Ventech Solutions

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

