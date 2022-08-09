WorkLLama Fortifies Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Enhance Customer Value

Kevin Poll, Ronnie Kihlstadius, Ed Coleman, Casey Enstrom, and Sugandan Dinakaran bring depth and breadth of experience to WorkLLama's growing team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a total talent acquisition and engagement suite, strengthens its leadership team with Kevin Poll, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; Ronnie Kihlstadius, Senior Vice President of Marketing; Ed Coleman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales; Casey Enstrom, Vice President of Enterprise Sales; and Sugandan Dinakaran, Head of Product.

"WorkLLama needs leaders who understand and embrace our commitment to innovation and pushing the edge when it comes to helping organizations attract, retain, hire, and grow superior talent," said WorkLLama CEO Sudhakar Maruvada. "We selected this team to help anticipate and address future market needs. In doing so, they will drive transformation and growth at WorkLLama and throughout the industry."

Kevin Poll, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

Poll develops and leads WorkLLama's channel partner strategy, guides go-to-market strategy, and advances the company's position in the market. Previously, he was global head of strategy and strategic partnerships at WillHire. A seasoned industry executive, he has held leadership positions with SAP Fieldglass, IQNavigator + Beeline, and ADP.

Ronnie Kihlstadius, Senior Vice President of Marketing

A workforce management marketing veteran, Kihlstadius brings a unique combination of creativity, efficiency, and data analysis to her role. Previous to WorkLLama, she held marketing leadership positions in a range of industry organizations including People 2.0 nextSource, AgileOne, and Workforce Logiq.

Ed Coleman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales

Coleman is a solutions-driven executive with broad expertise across the talent acquisition arena. With an unwaveringly analytical business approach and well-rounded entrepreneurial acumen, Coleman has been recognized for implementing workforce solutions that drive bottom-line results and positive impact on future success. Before WorkLLama, Coleman was SVP of Sales and Marketing at Malone Workforce Solutions. He has held senior leadership positions at AMN Healthcare and Volt Workforce.

Casey Enstrom, Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Enstrom is an experienced sales and operations leadership executive with extensive knowledge of business development and sales strategies, client and contract negotiations, predictive analytics, leadership, and human capital solutions. Prior to his role at WorkLLama, he was Vice President Enterprise Solutions at Prosperix, formerly Crowdstaffing, and Practice Vice President, North America, at Volt Workforce Solutions.

Sugandan Dinakaran, Head of Product

Dinakaran leads WorkLLama's product development team, ensuring WorkLLama's cutting edge solutions create customer value, drive growth, and establish a competitive advantage. A technology industry innovator, Dinakaran previously held product leadership positions at Visible, Bellhops, and nuVizz. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Tata Consultancy.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent acquisition and engagement suite. Our platform harnesses the power of AI with a complete suite of applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM) and direct sourcing tools to help companies build communities of highly engaged talent for all hiring needs. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn .

