Cannara Biotech Inc. to Host Investor Webcast on August 17th, 2022

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative products with one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada, and the largest in Quebec, today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET. During the webcast, Nicholas Sosiak, CFO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Cannara's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559060&tp_key=1c1f25226e

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website, https://investors.cannara.ca/news-events/company-events-cannara-biotech-quebec-inc/

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

