ENENSTEIN, PHAM & GLASS SIMPLIFIES NAME TO EPGLAWYERS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Enenstein & Associates, which was established in Santa Monica, California in 2011 by Darren Enenstein, and in the mid 20-teens became better known as Enenstein, Pham & Glass, is now being dubbed, EPGLawyers, due to steady growth over the past seven years, the addition of a number of partners and associates, and the opening of offices in major cities throughout the country, according to managing partner, David J. Glass, who also heads the firm's family law division.

"In order to accommodate our exponential growth," Glass says, "and with our eye on the progressive image for which we are now known, it was time to re-brand the firm to reflect its energetic, fast-paced, and entrepreneurial spirit. Now, with 33 attorneys on board, a plan to increase that number to 50 in the next five years, and its expansion into other cities across the country, including San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Costa Mesa (Orange County), and Las Vegas, the firm has changed its logo, color scheme, and marketing campaign to emphasize the firm's newly branded image. Its West Los Angeles office is the main office in country's second largest city. It also has a satellite location in L.A.'s well-known Koreatown."

The firm currently offers clients legal services in three main areas of practice: civil litigation (with a focus on business litigation and intellectual property litigation; family law; and corporate transactions and real estate transactions. It is subject to add other areas of expertise as the firm continues to expand.

Known for its enviable track record of trial wins, when litigation is at the fore, the firm is known for its "bet the farm," approach. "We don't say we 'think outside the box'," Glass affirms. "We throw out the box entirely; we're unlimited in our ability to create innovative strategies and tactics when it comes to both settling and trying cases."

EPGLawyers website is www.epglawyers.com. On board at the EPGLawyers law firm are many lawyers who are regarded as the top experts in his/her/their respective fields. As such, many of the partners at the firm are regular contributors to major network news programs, including NBC's "Today," and "Dateline's" docuseries; ABCs "Good Morning America," "ABCNewsLive"; and CNN. Managing partner Glass is also frequently sought out by Associated Press — both television and print — Variety magazine, Foxnews.com, and People magazine, to name but a few, for commentary on celebrity divorce. Dan Gutenplan of the Orange County office is also regularly featured on network broadcast shows.

