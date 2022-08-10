President Signs Honoring Our PACT Act, American Legion Commander Praises 'Patriotic Advocates'

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard praised President Biden and the bipartisan majority of congressional members who supported the most comprehensive veterans' health-care legislation in decades.

Dillard, who attended the bill-signing ceremony at the White House this morning, pointed to the law's overwhelming support. "The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act is now the Honoring Our PACT law," Dillard said. "We thank President Biden for signing this legislation. Millions of veterans and their families can take comfort in knowing that their government truly appreciates their service and sacrifice. This comprehensive health care law is the result of hard work and bipartisanship by patriotic advocates, members of Congress and American Legion Family members worldwide. It was a privilege to represent all of our allies at the White House today. I encourage all veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military to contact their American Legion service officers for free assistance in accessing the benefits that they have earned. The claims process can be complicated, and American Legion service officers are happy to help."

The PACT Act will provide health care for millions of post-9/11 veterans who were exposed to contaminants emanating from open-air burn pits. It establishes presumptions of service connection for 23 respiratory illnesses and cancers linked to burn pits and other hazards, including Agent Orange and atomic radiation for veterans whose exposure was previously unrecognized for VA health-care services and disability benefits. It will also provide additional resources and staff to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Enactment of the PACT Act was a major legislative priority for The American Legion in this session of Congress.

