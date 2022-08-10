Salix Supports CMS Announcement of First ICD-10 Code for Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE)

CMS Issues New Specific ICD-10 Code K76.82 for HE

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its support of the publication of a new specific ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE) based on the growing incidence of chronic liver disease in the United States.

Approximately 4.5 million adults in the U.S. have chronic liver disease1. As chronic liver disease progresses towards decompensated cirrhosis, patients may develop comorbid conditions such as portal hypertension, ascites, and hepatic encephalopathy. Up to 80% of people with cirrhosis may develop some form of HE2. HE is also a high driver of hospitalizations and readmissions in patients with decompensated cirrhosis3.

The new K76.82 diagnosis code for patients with HE, a complication of cirrhosis, is based on the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) and announced by CMS to be used effective Oct. 1, 2022.

The condition of HE can be misdiagnosed, and the availability of this new ICD-10 code will help health care providers properly document the diagnosis for these patients and thus advance efforts to ensure their clinical management is appropriate.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

