V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Acquires Wisconsin-Based Cheese Plant Mill Creek Cheese

Latest acquisition allows V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. to expand its production capabilities and geographic reach into new regions.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheese, crema, chorizo, and maker of Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese, is proud to announce it is capitalizing on continued growth momentum with the acquisition of Mill Creek Cheese.

Mill Creek Cheese, a family-owned cheese plant, has been manufacturing cheese since 1891 — making it the oldest operating cheese plant in Iowa County, Wisconsin. Mill Creek Cheese customers can expect to continue enjoying high-quality and delicious cheese products from V&V Supremo®, another family-owned business with decades of experience delighting customers and distributors alike.

The purchase of the new facility will allow V&V Supremo® to increase production to meet the growing demand for its products, strengthening V&V Supremo's portfolio of offerings for its distributors and their consumers.

"This acquisition is a very important step in our growth strategy. It will help us meet the growing demand for our products and expand our presence in key markets," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

As V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. continues to grow, it is pleased to offer an expanded product catalog of cheeses and other Mexican specialty grocery products to an extensive audience.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheese, crema, chorizo, and maker of Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexican natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor and is now one of the nation's oldest family-run Hispanic food businesses. V&V Supremo® services both the retail and foodservice industries.

