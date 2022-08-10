Wounded Warrior Project Says Signing of Honoring Our PACT Act Marks 'A Great Day for Veterans Across America'

Legislation Guarantees Care and Benefits for Veterans Affected by Toxic Exposure

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a White House ceremony today, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) applauded President Joe Biden's signing of the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. The legislation will guarantee care and benefits for veterans who suffer the ill effects of their exposure to burn pits and other toxins while serving America.

"By signing this historic legislation, President Biden ensured health care access to help save the lives of countless veterans affected by toxic exposure," Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington said after the bill's signing. "This is without a doubt a great day for veterans across America. The enactment of the Honoring Our Pact Act caps years of work by many veterans, lawmakers, veteran service organizations, and the American public. Wounded Warrior Project will work to ensure veterans know how to access the care and benefits available to them as a result of this historic piece of legislation."

Wounded Warrior Project and other veterans service organizations have worked for years to build support for comprehensive toxic exposure legislation. According to WWP's Annual Warrior Survey, nearly all the warriors served by WWP report being exposed to hazardous or toxic substances during their service, with 75% reporting being exposed to burn pits.

The Honoring Our PACT Act will declare 23 new presumptive conditions tied to toxic exposure, establish 31 new VA health care facilities around the country, and grant VA health care enrollment eligibility to any veteran who suffered toxic exposures while in service.

As always, the WWP Benefits team is available to help post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured veterans get the care and benefits they need and deserve. As more details become available about the implementation of new health care and benefits, the information will be posted on WWP's website at WoundedWarriorProject.org/ToxicExposure.

