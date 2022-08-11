Five New Jersey Teens Selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Paid Internships Connect New Jersey Youth to Career Building Opportunities

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.



The Student Leaders program, which started in 2004, recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. each year. In New Jersey, Student Leaders work closely with the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide needed administrative support and actively shape the experiences of local children. With guidance from the bank and NJ Boys & Girls Clubs, the Student Leaders are gaining access to career skills-building opportunities that are crucial in today's fast-paced and ever-changing job market.



"This is a win-win for New Jersey. So many organizations need talented young people to help serve our communities. With the Student Leaders program, we're able to pair some of New Jersey's best and brightest students with nonprofit jobs that will truly have an impact," said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. "Young adults are the future of our state, and programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities that help pave the way for the next generation of the local workforce."

Bank of America's selected Student Leaders are:

These five students underwent a rigorous application process and were selected for their leadership, background, passion, and commitment to New Jersey's local communities. While the students come from diverse backgrounds, they all are united by their drive and commitment to serve others.

"We are thrilled to have this year's Student Leaders working alongside our dedicated Club youth staff throughout Northern New Jersey," said Susan Haspel, state director, Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey. "Their perspective has been invaluable, and through our partnership with Bank of America we can help provide them with important leadership training and hands-on work experience."

Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey

Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey is an alliance of 22 Boys & Girls Club organizations serving more than 71,000 youth ages 5-18 throughout the Garden State. Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey is a collaborative effort representing all 22 Clubs with the purpose of building local Club capacity; raising public awareness; and securing resources and financial support to increase the impact and reach of NJ Clubs. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey at www.bgcnj.org.

