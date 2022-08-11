Kelly Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings

- Q2 revenue up 0.7% from a year ago; 2.7% in constant currency
- Q2 operating earnings of $8.2 million and earnings per share of $0.06 down from a year ago primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge related to our operations in Russia
- Adjusted operating earnings of $22.3 million; up 63% from a year ago
- Completed the acquisition of Pediatric Therapeutic Services in May to extend our leading position in K-12 education
TROY, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the second quarter of 2022.
Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1.3 billion, a 0.7% increase, or 2.7% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021. Revenue improved year-over-year in the quarter reflecting increased customer demand compared to the COVID-19-impacted prior year period, as well as the impact of the recent acquisitions of RocketPower, a recruitment process outsourcing firm, and Pediatric Therapeutic Services, a specialty firm providing in-school therapy services.
Earnings from operations in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $8.2 million, compared to $13.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2021. Earnings in the second quarter of 2022 include an asset impairment charge related to our decision to transition our business in Russia and a gain on sale of assets related to the disposition of under-utilized real property located in the United States. Excluding those items, adjusted earnings from operations were $22.3 million compared to $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Earnings improved as a result of revenue growth combined with structural improvement in gross profit rate and expense leverage.
Earnings per share in the second quarter of 2022 were $0.06 compared to earnings per share of $0.60 in the second quarter of 2021. Included in the earnings per share in the second quarter of 2022 is a $0.48 per share asset impairment charge, net of tax, related to our decision to transition our business in Russia and an $0.08 per share gain on sale of assets, net of tax, related to the disposition of under-utilized real property located in the United States. Included in the second quarter of 2021 is earnings per share of $0.11 gain, net of tax, related to non-cash gains, net of tax, on Persol Holding common shares. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.45 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.49 in the corresponding quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2022 declined as a result of higher 2022 tax expense compared to the same period in 2021.
"We saw solid demand for Kelly's specialties in the second quarter and, importantly, we are successfully translating revenue into strong gross profit growth. We drove significant improvement in our gross profit rate year over year, due to our continued positive shift in business mix toward higher-margin products and specialties boosted by our specialty acquisitions," said Quigley. "We have significant capital available to enable growth, and we are putting that capital to work to drive shareholder value. While there is some economic uncertainty in the second half of the year, we are confident that our focused and well-capitalized specialization strategy will continue to deliver value in 2022 and beyond."
Kelly also reported that on August 10, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2022.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JULY 3, 2022 AND JULY 4, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Change
Revenue from services
$
1,267.3
$
1,258.1
$
9.2
0.7
%
2.7
%
Cost of services
1,004.9
1,027.1
(22.2)
(2.2)
Gross profit
262.4
231.0
31.4
13.6
15.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
240.1
217.3
22.8
10.6
12.3
Impairment of assets held for sale
18.5
—
18.5
NM
Gain on sale of assets
(4.4)
—
(4.4)
NM
Earnings from operations
8.2
13.7
(5.5)
(40.6)
Gain on investment in Persol Holdings
—
6.3
(6.3)
NM
Other expense, net
(1.1)
(0.3)
(0.8)
(350.6)
Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
7.1
19.7
(12.6)
(64.1)
Income tax expense (benefit)
4.9
(2.6)
7.5
282.9
Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
2.2
22.3
(20.1)
(90.1)
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
—
1.7
(1.7)
NM
Net earnings
$
2.2
$
24.0
$
(21.8)
(90.8)
Basic earnings per share
$
0.06
$
0.60
$
(0.54)
(90.0)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.06
$
0.60
$
(0.54)
(90.0)
STATISTICS:
Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services)
$
24.8
$
18.6
$
6.2
33.2
%
36.3
%
Gross profit rate
20.7
%
18.4
%
2.3
pts.
Conversion rate
3.1
%
5.9
%
(2.8)
pts.
Adjusted EBITDA
$
31.7
$
22.2
$
9.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.5
%
1.8
%
0.7
pts.
Effective income tax rate
68.8
%
(13.5)
%
82.3
pts.
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
Basic
37.9
39.4
Diluted
38.2
39.5
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JULY 3, 2022 AND JULY 4, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Change
Revenue from services
$
2,563.7
$
2,464.0
$
99.7
4.0
%
5.8
%
Cost of services
2,042.7
2,019.7
23.0
1.1
Gross profit
521.0
444.3
76.7
17.3
19.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
476.2
420.0
56.2
13.4
14.8
Impairment of assets held for sale
18.5
—
18.5
NM
Gain on sale of assets
(5.3)
—
(5.3)
NM
Earnings from operations
31.6
24.3
7.3
29.8
Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings
(67.2)
36.3
(103.5)
NM
Loss on currency translation from liquidation of subsidiary(1)
(20.4)
—
(20.4)
NM
Other income (expense), net
1.7
(3.7)
5.4
147.2
Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(54.3)
56.9
(111.2)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8.1)
7.9
(16.0)
(204.0)
Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(46.2)
49.0
(95.2)
NM
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
0.8
0.6
0.2
35.7
Net earnings (loss)
$
(45.4)
$
49.6
$
(95.0)
NM
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.19)
$
1.25
$
(2.44)
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.19)
$
1.25
$
(2.44)
NM
STATISTICS:
Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services)
$
51.4
$
34.6
$
16.8
48.5
%
51.4
%
Gross profit rate
20.3
%
18.0
%
2.3
pts.
Conversion rate
6.1
%
5.5
%
0.6
pts.
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.4
$
39.1
$
23.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.4
%
1.6
%
0.8
pts.
Effective income tax rate
15.0
%
13.8
%
1.2
pts.
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
Basic
38.3
39.4
Diluted
38.3
39.5
(1)
Subsequent to the sale of the Persol Holdings investment, the Company commenced the dissolution process of the Kelly Services Japan subsidiary, which was considered substantially liquidated as of the first quarter-end 2022, resulting in the recognition of the $20.4 million loss on currency translation from liquidation of this subsidiary in the first quarter of 2022.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Professional & Industrial
Revenue from services
$
415.8
$
466.5
(10.9)
%
(10.6)
%
Gross profit
77.8
75.2
3.6
3.9
Total SG&A expenses
67.4
69.0
(2.2)
(2.0)
Earnings (loss) from operations
10.4
6.2
68.6
Gross profit rate
18.7
%
16.1
%
2.6
pts.
Science, Engineering & Technology
Revenue from services
$
324.3
$
298.2
8.7
%
9.0
%
Gross profit
75.2
66.5
13.1
13.3
Total SG&A expenses
54.8
46.9
16.9
17.1
Earnings (loss) from operations
20.4
19.6
3.8
Gross profit rate
23.2
%
22.3
%
0.9
pts.
Education
Revenue from services
$
155.5
$
105.9
46.8
%
46.8
%
Gross profit
26.0
16.8
55.0
55.0
Total SG&A expenses
20.4
15.3
33.4
33.4
Earnings (loss) from operations
5.6
1.5
278.6
Gross profit rate
16.7
%
15.8
%
0.9
pts.
Outsourcing & Consulting
Revenue from services
$
124.4
$
107.3
16.0
%
17.3
%
Gross profit
46.2
34.8
32.8
35.3
Total SG&A expenses
39.8
30.1
32.5
34.5
Earnings (loss) from operations
6.4
4.7
34.5
Gross profit rate
37.2
%
32.5
%
4.7
pts.
International
Revenue from services
$
247.6
$
280.4
(11.7)
%
(4.3)
%
Gross profit
37.2
37.7
(1.5)
7.3
Total SG&A expenses
34.6
34.6
(0.1)
8.2
Earnings (loss) from operations
2.6
3.1
(16.3)
Gross profit rate
15.0
%
13.4
%
1.6
pts.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
June Year to Date
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Professional & Industrial
Revenue from services
$
860.1
$
934.1
(7.9)
%
(7.8)
%
Gross profit
160.9
151.1
6.5
6.7
Total SG&A expenses
138.8
138.4
0.3
0.4
Earnings (loss) from operations
22.1
12.7
74.2
Gross profit rate
18.7
%
16.2
%
2.5
pts.
Science, Engineering & Technology
Revenue from services
$
641.4
$
552.9
16.0
%
16.2
%
Gross profit
149.0
119.7
24.5
24.7
Total SG&A expenses
108.0
82.6
30.8
30.9
Earnings (loss) from operations
41.0
37.1
10.5
Gross profit rate
23.2
%
21.6
%
1.6
pts.
Education
Revenue from services
$
328.9
$
217.5
51.2
%
51.2
%
Gross profit
52.6
34.0
54.9
54.9
Total SG&A expenses
39.0
29.5
32.4
32.4
Earnings (loss) from operations
13.6
4.5
203.1
Gross profit rate
16.0
%
15.6
%
0.4
pts.
Outsourcing & Consulting
Revenue from services
$
233.5
$
206.6
13.0
%
14.1
%
Gross profit
83.5
66.1
26.3
28.2
Total SG&A expenses
74.1
58.5
26.7
28.2
Earnings (loss) from operations
9.4
7.6
23.1
Gross profit rate
35.8
%
32.0
%
3.8
pts.
International
Revenue from services
$
500.4
$
553.3
(9.5)
%
(2.7)
%
Gross profit
75.0
73.4
2.1
10.0
Total SG&A expenses
67.8
67.7
0.2
7.4
Earnings (loss) from operations
7.2
5.7
25.7
Gross profit rate
15.0
%
13.3
%
1.7
pts.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
July 3, 2022
January 2, 2022
July 4, 2021
Current Assets
Cash and equivalents
$
133.9
$
112.7
$
64.4
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of
$12.0, $12.6, and $12.5, respectively
1,497.9
1,423.2
1,362.5
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
80.6
52.8
82.4
Assets held for sale
24.6
—
—
Total current assets
1,737.0
1,588.7
1,509.3
Noncurrent Assets
Property and equipment, net
25.4
35.3
37.7
Operating lease right-of-use assets
70.1
75.8
83.2
Deferred taxes
298.3
302.8
302.9
Goodwill, net
192.1
114.8
114.8
Investment in Persol Holdings
—
264.3
187.7
Investment in equity affiliate
—
123.4
120.0
Other assets
412.3
389.1
391.3
Total noncurrent assets
998.2
1,305.5
1,237.6
Total Assets
$
2,735.2
$
2,894.2
$
2,746.9
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
—
$
—
$
0.1
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
734.7
687.2
612.6
Operating lease liabilities
15.3
17.5
19.6
Accrued payroll and related taxes
322.4
318.4
337.0
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
24.4
20.8
22.0
Income and other taxes
50.5
51.3
62.6
Liabilities held for sale
13.7
—
—
Total current liabilities
1,161.0
1,095.2
1,053.9
Noncurrent Liabilities
Operating lease liabilities
57.7
61.4
67.1
Accrued payroll and related taxes
—
57.6
58.5
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
43.4
37.0
40.8
Accrued retirement benefits
180.2
220.0
214.6
Other long-term liabilities
16.0
86.8
68.2
Total noncurrent liabilities
297.3
462.8
449.2
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
38.5
40.1
40.1
Treasury stock
(12.5)
(15.1)
(15.3)
Paid-in capital
24.9
23.9
22.3
Earnings invested in the business
1,239.2
1,315.0
1,212.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(13.2)
(27.7)
(15.8)
Total stockholders' equity
1,276.9
1,336.2
1,243.8
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,735.2
$
2,894.2
$
2,746.9
STATISTICS:
Working Capital
$
576.0
$
493.5
$
455.4
Current Ratio
1.5
1.5
1.4
Debt-to-capital %
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
Global Days Sales Outstanding
63
60
60
Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow
$
(110.8)
$
73.8
$
42.7
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JULY 3, 2022 AND JULY 4, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings (loss)
$
(45.4)
$
49.6
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of assets held for sale
18.5
—
Depreciation and amortization
16.1
14.1
Operating lease asset amortization
9.8
10.7
Provision for credit losses and sales allowances
1.3
—
Stock-based compensation
3.8
2.8
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings
67.2
(36.3)
Loss on currency translation from liquidation of subsidiary
20.4
—
Gain on foreign currency remeasurement
(5.5)
—
Gain on sale of assets
(5.3)
—
Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd.
(0.8)
(0.6)
Other, net
2.9
2.2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(190.3)
5.1
Net cash (used in) from operating activities
(107.3)
47.6
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(3.5)
(4.9)
Proceeds from sale of assets
4.5
—
Acquisition of companies, net of cash received
(143.1)
(219.0)
Proceeds from company-owned life insurance
1.5
10.4
Proceeds from sale of Persol Holdings investment
196.9
—
Proceeds from sale of equity method investment
119.5
—
Proceeds related to loans with equity affiliate
—
5.8
Proceeds from equity securities
—
5.0
Other investing activities
(0.2)
1.0
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
175.6
(201.7)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in short-term borrowings
—
(0.1)
Financing lease payments
(0.4)
(0.3)
Dividend payments
(4.8)
—
Payments of tax withholding for stock awards
(0.8)
(0.6)
Buyback of common shares
(27.2)
—
Contingent consideration payments
(0.7)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(33.9)
(1.0)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
0.1
(2.3)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
34.5
(157.4)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
119.5
228.1
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
154.0
$
70.7
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Americas
United States
$
928.9
$
894.6
3.8
%
3.8
%
Canada
40.3
39.5
1.8
6.0
Puerto Rico
28.9
26.9
7.7
7.7
Mexico
11.2
33.1
(66.3)
(66.2)
Total Americas Region
1,009.3
994.1
1.5
1.7
Europe
Switzerland
55.3
54.0
2.4
8.7
France
50.4
57.5
(12.4)
(0.7)
Portugal
42.0
40.6
3.5
17.3
Russia
28.7
33.7
(14.6)
(24.6)
Italy
18.4
19.4
(5.4)
7.4
United Kingdom
16.0
17.7
(9.6)
1.0
Other
35.7
31.8
12.1
28.3
Total Europe Region
246.5
254.7
(3.2)
5.4
Total Asia-Pacific Region
11.5
9.3
24.2
32.1
Total Kelly Services, Inc.
$
1,267.3
$
1,258.1
0.7
%
2.7
%
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
June Year to Date
%
CC %
2022
2021
Change
Change
Americas
United States
$
1,885.5
$
1,753.1
7.6
%
7.6
%
Canada
79.4
73.6
7.8
10.1
Puerto Rico
56.5
51.1
10.7
10.7
Mexico
21.5
67.7
(68.3)
(68.1)
Total Americas Region
2,042.9
1,945.5
5.0
5.1
Europe
Switzerland
110.3
106.7
3.4
7.5
France
105.0
111.8
(6.1)
3.6
Portugal
83.9
84.3
(0.5)
9.9
Russia
58.4
66.3
(11.9)
(9.4)
Italy
37.9
37.5
0.8
11.3
United Kingdom
31.0
34.7
(10.7)
(4.0)
Other
72.0
59.6
20.8
33.9
Total Europe Region
498.5
500.9
(0.5)
7.4
Total Asia-Pacific Region
22.3
17.6
26.7
33.7
Total Kelly Services, Inc.
$
2,563.7
$
2,464.0
4.0
%
5.8
%
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
SECOND QUARTER
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2022
2021
Earnings (loss) from Operations:
As Reported
Gain on sale of
Impairment of
for sale(4)
Adjusted
As Reported
Professional & Industrial
$ 10.4
$ —
$ —
$ 10.4
$ 6.2
Science, Engineering & Technology
20.4
—
—
20.4
19.6
Education
5.6
—
—
5.6
1.5
Outsourcing & Consulting
6.4
—
—
6.4
4.7
International
2.6
—
—
2.6
3.1
Corporate
(23.1)
—
—
(23.1)
(21.4)
Impairment of assets held for sale
(18.5)
—
18.5
—
—
Gain on sale of assets
4.4
(4.4)
—
—
—
Total Company
$ 8.2
$ (4.4)
$ 18.5
$ 22.3
$ 13.7
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
JUNE YEAR TO DATE
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2022
2021
Earnings (loss) from Operations:
As Reported
Gain on sale
of assets(3)
Impairment of
for sale(4)
Adjusted
As Reported
Professional & Industrial
$ 22.1
$ —
$ —
$ 22.1
$ 12.7
Science, Engineering & Technology
41.0
—
—
41.0
37.1
Education
13.6
—
—
13.6
4.5
Outsourcing & Consulting
9.4
—
—
9.4
7.6
International
7.2
—
—
7.2
5.7
Corporate
(48.5)
—
—
(48.5)
(43.3)
Impairment of assets held for sale
(18.5)
—
18.5
—
—
Gain on sale of assets
5.3
(5.3)
—
—
—
Total Company
$ 31.6
$ (5.3)
$ 18.5
$ 44.8
$ 24.3
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
Second Quarter
June Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income tax expense (benefit)
$ 4.9
$ (2.6)
$ (8.1)
$ 7.9
Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(1)
—
(1.9)
18.4
(11.1)
Taxes on foreign currency matters(2)
—
—
(1.5)
—
Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3)
(1.1)
—
(1.3)
—
Taxes on impairment of assets held for sale(4)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)
$ 3.8
$ (4.5)
$ 7.5
$ (3.2)
Second Quarter
June Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings (loss)
$ 2.2
$ 24.0
$ (45.4)
$ 49.6
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)
—
(4.4)
48.8
(25.2)
Loss on foreign currency matters, net of taxes(2)
—
—
16.4
—
Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)
(3.3)
—
(4.0)
—
Impairment of assets held for sale, net of taxes(4)
18.5
—
18.5
—
Adjusted net earnings
$ 17.4
$ 19.6
$ 34.3
$ 24.4
Second Quarter
June Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per Share
Per Share
Net earnings (loss)
$ 0.06
$ 0.60
$ (1.19)
$ 1.25
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)
—
(0.11)
1.27
(0.63)
Loss on foreign currency matters, net of taxes(2)
—
—
0.43
—
Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)
(0.08)
—
(0.10)
—
Impairment of assets held for sale, net of taxes(4)
0.48
—
0.48
—
Adjusted net earnings
$ 0.45
$ 0.49
$ 0.90
$ 0.61
Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
June Year to Date
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings (loss)
$ 2.2
$ 24.0
$ (45.4)
$ 49.6
Other (income) expense, net(2)
1.1
0.3
(1.7)
3.7
Income tax expense (benefit)
4.9
(2.6)
(8.1)
7.9
Depreciation and amortization
9.4
8.5
17.6
14.8
EBITDA
17.6
30.2
(37.6)
76.0
Equity in net (earnings) loss of affiliate
—
(1.7)
(0.8)
(0.6)
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings(1)
—
(6.3)
67.2
(36.3)
Loss on foreign currency matters(2)
—
—
20.4
—
Gain on sale of assets(3)
(4.4)
—
(5.3)
—
Held for sale impairment charge(4)
18.5
—
18.5
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 31.7
$ 22.2
$ 62.4
$ 39.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin
2.5 %
1.8 %
2.4 %
1.6 %
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2022 sale of the Persol Holdings investment, the 2022 and 2021 gains and losses on the fair value changes of the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2022 losses on foreign currency matters, the 2022 gains on sale of assets and the impairment of assets held for sale, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2022 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements.
These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(1) In 2022, the loss on the investment in Persol Holdings represents the change in fair value up until the date of the sale of the investment on February 15, 2022 as well as the loss on the sale of the investment during the period presented and the related tax benefit. In 2021, the gain on the investment in Persol Holdings represents the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense.
(2) In 2022, the loss on foreign currency matters includes a $20.4 million loss on currency translation resulting from the substantially complete liquidation of the Company's Japan entity, partially offset by a $5.5 million foreign exchange gain on the Japan entity's USD-denominated cash balance. The foreign exchange gain is included in other (income) expense, net in the EBITDA calculation.
(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2022 is related to the sale of under-utilized real property in the second quarter of 2022 and other real property sold in the first quarter of 2022.
(4) Impairment of assets held for sale represents the write-down of the net assets of the Russian operations that are classified as held for sale as of the second quarter of 2022.
