Targus Introduces Dual-Display Docking Monitor Solution to Create a More Productive, Clutter-Free Workspace

World's first docking station and monitor in one that seamlessly connects a monitor, host dock, and optional secondary monitor via a single power adapter

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced it has launched a new integrated docking station and dual-display monitor to deliver a clutter-free, productive workspace.

"This is the world's first solution that seamlessly connects a monitor, host dock, and optional secondary display, with only one power adapter," explains David Dorantes, director of product marketing, Targus. "It's a must-have addition to any modern professional workspace setup."

The 24-inch USB-C® Docking Monitor with 100W Power Delivery (DM4240PUSZ) merges a performance-driven, ultra-compatible Targus docking station with a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort™, as well as the option to expand your screen setup with a 24-inch Secondary Monitor (DM4240SUSZ), sold separately.

24-inch USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W Power Delivery

With 100W power delivery for the host device and a comfortable viewing design, the 24-inch USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W Power Delivery is the ultimate docking solution to stay connected, powered, and productive. Its built-in speakers, two microphones, and a 2M Pixel webcam, eliminate messy wires and extra gadgets to save valuable desktop real estate. Use it to plug in other essential workspace peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, or external hard drive into one of its two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.

24-inch Secondary Monitor

To enable a dual-display set-up, add the 24-inch Secondary Monitor (sold separately) by connecting to the primary monitor using the DC Power Cable and DP Cable – sufficient to power both monitors, plus your laptop. This combination will help you to be more productive, without the clutter. Its comfortable viewing design and high-resolution graphics make it the perfect addition to your workspace.

The Secondary Monitor includes an HDMI 1.4 video port, DisplayPort 1.2 port, VGA port, and audio out port. It also comes equipped with a cable management clip, DC power cable, and DP daisy chain cable.

Both monitors are VESA® 100 mount-capable with fully adjustable height and screen angles. This adjustability allows users to work the display in portrait or landscape mode with 360° screen rotation while enjoying clear, crisp colors in 1080p HD and 178° wide-angle viewing. An integrated lock slot also accommodates standard security locks to safeguard equipment. They support Windows®, macOS®, Chrome OS™, Android™, and LINUX®, and are backed by Targus' industry-leading, three-year limited warranty.

The Targus Docking Monitors are available for sale on Targus.com and through participating retailers. Visit our website for additional product details and pricing.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

