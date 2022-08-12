CALSTART Applauds Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the US House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act (2022), that includes a $369 billion investment in clean energy and climate to put more clean vehicles on the road and secure over a million new good-paying American jobs. The bill previously passed in the Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives that will significantly accelerate the adoption of zero-emission transportation technologies and help to fight climate change.

John Boesel, CALSTART President and CEO, issued the following statement:

"The Inflation Reduction Act includes several key provisions that are critical to growing the clean transportation industry. CALSTART applauds Congress' leadership in passing this historic level of investment in American jobs in industries that are key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We celebrate the inclusion of the Clean Vehicle Credit, the Credit for Previously Owned Vehicles, the new Credit for Qualified Commercial Vehicles, and the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, which includes a significant production tax credit for battery manufacturing. We thank the House of Representatives for passing the Inflation Reduction Act and look forward to working with our CALSTART members who are on the leading edge of the transition to clean transportation to implement this important legislation once it is signed into law by President Biden."

