COPRORATE ARMOR MAKES INC. 5000 LIST for the third year in a row

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that our business, CORPORATE ARMOR ranked #4194 on its' annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Corporate Armor makes the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row

We're proud of this achievement as our business grows beyond 8 figures in revenue; double digit growth becomes especially challenging. We've grown aggressively over the last 3 years, ranking #137 in pandemic-challenged 2020 and #937 in 2021. Our team at Corporate Armor is proud of our near continuous growth, and look forward to ranking again next year as we move towards and beyond $20m in annual revenues. We will be back next year.

Liz Kinney, Executive at our strategic supplier TD-Synnex, said, "I have enjoyed working with and getting to know the Corporate Armor team the last two and a half years! They are resourceful in taking care of their customers and vendors with kindness and diligence. We have done nothing but grow together since I became their distribution rep, and I can't wait to continue on that trajectory."

And, Moe Askar, Vice President of Channel Sales at Sophos added, "Corporate Armor's impressive growth is a true testament to the team's hard work and commitment to protecting organizations against advanced cybersecurity threats amidst an increasingly volatile threat landscape. Armed with industry-best cybersecurity offerings, Corporate Armor is on the frontlines in delivering innovative, proactive threat detection and response services. We applaud Corporate Armor on this well-deserved recognition as one of the nation's fastest growing companies."

In addition to ranking #4194 nationally, Corporate Armor was the fastest growing company in the Hickory-Newton-Lenoir Metro area where they're based, and ranked #112 overall in the state of North Carolina. They came in at #291 among IT Services providers nationally.

Luke Walling had this to say about the company he heads up: "Our team is executing like never before, achieving success against our plan. I'm extremely proud of the success our people are creating for our customers and our company alike. We are nothing without our team."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Corporate Armor, a Temprano Techvestors Company

At Corporate Armor we take the pain out of sourcing your next IT product or project. From self-service to white glove service, we make it easy to buy, renew or license your next software or hardware purchase. From network infrastructure to endpoint security, we have you covered. To learn more, visit http://www.corporatearmor.com.

More about the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

