Crunch Fitness Announces Franchisee of the Year

The Undefeated Tribe recognized at annual 2022 Crunch Franchise Convention

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announced The Undefeated Tribe as its "Franchisee of the Year" at this year's annual Crunch Franchise Convention held at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Held from July 31 to August 4, the annual Convention unites Crunch Franchise owners, club managers and teams, and vendors to share best practices, network and learn from one another. The 2022 event was attended by more than 45 franchise groups and 600 people.

The Undefeated Tribe, owned by CEO Tony Hartl and based in Austin, TX, operates more than 50 locations across the state of Texas with an additional 15 clubs in development over the next 18 months. Approximately 1,100 job opportunities are expected as a result.

"We're delighted to recognize The Undefeated Tribe as this year's Crunch Franchise of the Year," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise. "Tony Hartl and his organization perfectly embody the Crunch culture that combines fun, an excellent member experience and a strong and successful growth trajectory. They are a valued member of the Crunch family."

Held for the first time in two years due to the pandemic, the 2022 convention was centered on the theme "FAST FORWARD Growing Stronger Together" and aimed to inspire learning and valuable networking time with peers and vendor partners. The convention included key note speakers, break-out workshops, vendor presentations and more to help challenge and motivate franchisees to grow their businesses, of which all are on track to open 55 clubs this year.

Additional recognitions at the annual conference included Raymond Gonzalez with AD Fitness, LLC, New York, NY as "Franchise Executive of the Year" and Schenectady, NY, SLK Corporation, LLC, Milan, NY as "Crunch Fitness Top Member Satisfaction Club."

Crunch Fitness previously recognized franchise group CR Fitness as "Franchise of the Year" in 2019.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

