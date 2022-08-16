First Financial Bank Selects RiskExec® SaaS Platform for Fair Lending Compliance

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RiskExec, Inc. ("RiskExec") a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), announced its software has been selected by Abilene, TX based First Financial Bank to assist in automating HMDA, CRA, Fair Lending processes.

RiskExec is a leading SaaS compliance and reporting platform designed for managing regulatory compliance for banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, auto lenders, and digital lenders. The best-in-class solution quickly geocodes, runs edit checks, and with clean data, creates analyses to determine lending dispositions, compares to peers by market, and tracks performance towards achieving internally-defined goals.

Randy Roewe, Chief Risk Officer, at First Financial Bank commented, "We are pleased to join the growing list of banks using RiskExec's market leading solution. We chose the platform because we needed an intuitive data management platform for CRA, HMDA, and fair lending."

First Financial Bank comes to RiskExec through a preferred provider relationship with Lenders One, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers. First Financial Bank is one of the nation's top performing banks and has multiple banking regions with 78 locations throughout Texas. Bank Director Magazine named it as one of the top 10 banks in the nation in the $5 Billion to $50 Billion asset category in each of the past 10 years.

"We are pleased to have First Financial Bank added to our growing list of RiskExec users. We look forward to providing our clients with the most up-to-date, robust reporting and analysis solutions possible," said Anurag Agarwal, President, RiskExec. "Our team of compliance experts provide an exceptional customer experience for our users so they can focus on serving their clients, remaining compliant and strengthening their competitive edge in the marketplace."

About Asurity and RiskExec

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage, retail banking, and consumer lending industries. RiskExec is one of Asurity's leading SaaS-based products, combining the best of compliance expertise with state-of-the-art software for reporting and analytics to help lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements and business objectives. RiskExec is embraced by financial institutions to analyze their data for compliance or other uses in mortgage, retail banking, auto lending, student lending, and other forms of credit and deposit products. Asurity also offers Propel™, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliance mortgage document packages, and RegCheck® which provides comprehensive compliance checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS. For additional information Asurity and its leading software solutions, please visit www.asurity.com.

About First Financial Bank

First Financial Bank , N.A. is recognized as one of the nation's most financially secure banks, with assets of $13.3 billion. The bank operates 78 convenient locations to serve customers in Texas markets stretching from Hereford in the Panhandle to Orange in southeast Texas.

About Lenders One

The Lenders One cooperative was established in 2000 as a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers. Today, we're one of the largest mortgage co-ops in the country with a diverse mix of 240+ member companies. Lenders One is dedicated to helping independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions improve their profitability and compete against larger, well-funded industry participants.

