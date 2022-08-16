Gina Asoudegan of Applegate Farms, LLC Named as One of Fast Company's 2022 Most Creative People in Business

14th annual list honors a wide-ranging group of individuals across an array of industries

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its 14th annual list of the Most Creative People in Business, which recognizes individuals making a cultural impact via bold achievements that have never been accomplished before in their chosen fields, from entertainment to healthcare to food. These influential and diverse engineers, executives, filmmakers, activists, designers, research scientists, and founders, among others, are leading with creativity during one of the most challenging times in history.

"I'm grateful to Fast Company for recognizing me as one of the Most Creative People in Business, especially because I am surrounded by so many people who are innovators in the regenerative agricultural space," said Gina Asoudegan, Vice President of Mission and Regenerative Agriculture at Applegate.

"Regenerative agriculture embodies such hopefulness but requires that we think differently. As I like to say, it's not the cow, it's the how. New technology and science is emerging to help us validate the positive impact of regenerative farming practices that are better for people, animals and the planet. That's the fuel we need to incentivize real systemic change. Farmers are creative innovators stewarding our most valuable natural assets. My work is in service of them."

Gina Asoudegan is Vice President of Mission and Regenerative Agriculture at Applegate, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand. In her role, Asoudegan oversees the creation of consciously scaled supply chains rooted in the principles of regenerative agriculture. Since joining Applegate in 2006, Asoudegan has worked closely with NGOs to raise awareness of food-system issues, including antibiotic resistance, GMOs and the plight of farmers in America. Asoudegan was instrumental in securing Applegate as a founding partner for the Savory Institute's Land to Market™ Program, the world's first regenerative sourcing solution for livestock-derived meat, dairy, wool and leather. She is also a member of the senior advisory board at the Center for Responsible Business at the HaasSchool of Business, University of California, Berkeley and a sought after speaker and lecturer on regenerative agriculture.

Fast Company editors and writers research candidates for the list throughout the year, scouting every business sector, including technology, medicine, engineering, marketing, entertainment, design, and social good. The individuals honored have all accomplished something truly innovative within the past 12 months or so. Additionally, no one on this list has ever been profiled in the pages of Fast Company before. Together, they represent the future of business.

"Most Creative People represents Fast Company at its best," says Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's Editor-in-Chief. "These dozens of human stories showcase how creativity is one of the most underrated ways to transform business."

You can see the complete list here .

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People list quickly established itself as one of Fast Company's most esteemed franchises. Each year, the magazine's editors present an all-new list of people chosen according to a proprietary methodology.

Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business issue (September 2022) is available online now here and on newsstands beginning August 16. Join the Most Creative People conversation using #FCMostCreative.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/Applegate , www.twitter.com/Applegate or send a text to (908) 725-5800.

