Goldfish® and Dunkin'® are Giving Pumpkin Spice Lovers a Flavor to Fall for with NEW Limited Edition Goldfish® Dunkin'™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams Goldfish® is partnering with Dunkin'® for the first time to celebrate pumpkin spice season

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish® is partnering for the first time with Dunkin' ® to bring fans a new flavor to fall for with limited edition Goldfish® Dunkin' ™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-time flavor will be available starting September 1 wherever Goldfish® are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.39 per 6.6 oz bag. Plus, beginning on August 18 at 12pm ET, Goldfish® and Dunkin' ® are giving fans an early access opportunity to purchase these grahams by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through GoldfishSmiles on TikTok before the seasonal product starts officially rolling out in stores this September.

New Limited Edition Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams hit stores this September (PRNewswire)

With notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices – including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg – Goldfish® Dunkin' ™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams give fans another exciting way to celebrate a season that pumpkin spice enthusiasts look forward to all year. These limited-edition grahams are the latest in an exciting line of Goldfish® limited-time product offerings that has included Frank's RedHot® Crackers, OLD BAY® Seasoned crackers and Jalapeno Popper.

"We continue to take Goldfish® to the next level with new, delicious and unexpected partnerships. The NEW Limited-Edition Goldfish® Dunkin' ™ Pumpkin Spice Graham crackers bring together two fun and iconic brands to give pumpkin spice lovers a new way to experience the sweet side of their favorite snack," said Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer, Campbell Snacks. "This is the first time Goldfish is tapping into the pumpkin spice season and we couldn't be more excited to partner with the brand that knows pumpkin spice the best."

"Together with Goldfish®, we're bringing fans a new snack to reach for during one of the most popular seasons of the year: pumpkin spice season!" said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin' ® . "Limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin' ™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams embody everything we love about this special time, from the warm pumpkin spices you find in our delicious latte or notes of our classic donut glaze in our baked goods. We're confident this will be a real treat for all the pumpkin spice aficionados out there."

Pumpkin spice lovers, rejoice! Starting on August 18 at 12pm ET, Goldfish® and Dunkin' ® are giving fans an early access opportunity to purchase Goldfish® Dunkin' ™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams by releasing a limited quantity exclusively through TikTok. Fans can head to the link in bio at GoldfishSmiles for a chance to purchase, while supplies last! In appreciation for the generations that made Pumpkin Spice the un-official theme of Fall, the two brands wanted to give fans and pumpkin spice enthusiasts early access to this limited-time product on the platform they love the most. Beyond buzz-driving banter on Twitter, the utilization of TikTok allows Goldfish® to continue delivering new experiences and building connection points with consumers in an authentic and playful way.

About Pepperidge Farm ®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Dunkin' ®

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' ® is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' ® is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' ® has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' ® is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

