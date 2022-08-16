KAMP LA K-POP MEGA CONCERT BRINGS TOGETHER HISTORIC LINEUP AT THE ROSE BOWL IN LOS ANGELES

Partners KAMP Global and Eventim Live Asia to Bring K-Pop's Biggest Stars Together with Art and Emerging Tech

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea-based immersive entertainment brand KAMP Global, in partnership with Eventim Live Asia (ELA), proudly present KAMP LA 2022. On October 15th and 16th, 2022, at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the most legendary venue in Los Angeles, KAMP LA 2022 will deliver one of the biggest live-music K-pop experiences in history.

KAMP is set to bring a truly blockbuster lineup to the Rose Bowl. Confirmed acts include MONSTA X, KAI (of EXO and Super M) and JEON SOMI, in their solo debut U.S. appearance; the iconic Super Junior playing Los Angeles for the first time in six years; iKON in its first U.S. performance since Covid; BamBam and a host of acts performing Stateside for the first time such as Zion.T, and Lapillus. The full lineup with additional headliners and artists for the two-day event will be announced in the coming weeks.

"It's exciting to take part in the KAMP LA lineup," says KAI. "This may legitimately be the biggest K-pop event in US history."

Adds Lee Teuk of Super Junior, "To be part of what should be the biggest K-pop music experience in history is incredibly exciting. This is something special that K-pop fans will remember and talk about for years to come."

This immersive two-day concert will be held inside the stadium and boast arts, culinary, gaming, and significant brand collaborations, including a partnership with legendary Los Angeles artist Kenny Scharf to create KAMP LA 2022 imagery and aesthetics. Through its brand partnership with South Korean media phenomenon Dingo Music and South Korea's leading personalized card payment system i-Aurora, KAMP will also bring exclusive content and trending technology to the live music space, including personalized, collectible KAMP LA- branded South Korean payment-approved cards.

KAMP LA 2022 brings together the powerful vision and singular history of KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim with the global reach, experience, and network of Eventim Live Asia, led by CEO Jason Miller.

Kim has led KAMP to the forefront of the K-pop movement. His experience includes working with high-profile clients in the Western music and Hollywood space. Kim identified the potential for K-pop as a global force in entertainment very early on and brought KAMP to life to lead and foster K-pop's cultural expansion.

KAMP first came to life with its 2019 Singapore Festival. The sold-out event featured Super Junior, NCT 127, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, GFRIEND, Sonnet Son, WJSN, Chungha, Ha Sung-woon, and AleXa; TimeOut hailed it as "trailblazing" and urged, "Get all charged up for two days of music, state-of-the-art effects, red carpet events, and opportunities to get up close and personal to your favorite acts."

"We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects," says Kim. "U.S. fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic--they need to see their favorite artists for the first time in two years in many cases.

"Everyone in K-pop wants to break into America," continues Kim. "There's a deep connection between Korean culture and L.A. This was always the place to start. But we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and Eventim Live Asia. We will go to all markets where K-pop resonates—which is everywhere these days. KAMP isn't just about mega-concerts or historic events—it's a culture."

Adds Jason Miller: "Kim's vision was immediately exciting. KAMP Global and Eventim Live Asia share a true global vision for K-pop and the experience to make it happen in unprecedented ways. KAMP LA is a meaningful first step in that direction. There are many more to come."

Fans can visit KAMPLA.vip now to sign up for first-access tickets, VIP giveaways, chances to win backstage access and more. Stay tuned for further announcements from KAMP and Eventim Live Asia, including additional KAMP LA lineup announcements and ticket on-sale details.

About KAMP Global

KAMP Global is an immersive entertainment and cross-cultural bridge-building group of companies focusing on growing K-pop globally through festivals, live events, immersive experiences, and artist representation. Headquartered out of Seoul, KAMP also promotes live events and I.P. experiences in the domestic South Korean market. The KAMP festival brand is considered the first and premier western-style K-pop festival with a fully immersive experience, including art and tech, to global K-pop fans since its start in Singapore in 2019.

About EVENTIM LIVE ASIA

EVENTIM LIVE ASIA is a new partnership between CEO Jason Miller and CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's top three live entertainment companies. Headquartered in Singapore, EVENTIM LIVE ASIA will focus on the rapidly growing live entertainment markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The company is run by Miller, who previously led all touring activity for Live Nation Entertainment's Asia and Middle East offices, working with the world's biggest artists and most powerful brands. Miller produced 80 percent of the last decade's highest-grossing Asian tours for Western artists, including Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Madonna, Maroon 5, U2, and countless others.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems – be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example, the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. Against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations, and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totaling €256.8 million in more than 20 countries in 2020 compared with more than €1.4 billion in the year before.

