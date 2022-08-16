Kiosk Association August - Restaurant Tech in Denver

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- See Kiosk Association in Denver, September 19-21 at the CREATE Show, the Future of Foodservice. We are sponsoring Ask the Expert with Chipotle and if you are a restaurant exec wanting to attend, we can save you $500 with a free pass. Just email info@kioskindustry.org with your details.
Coming up in November is Digital Signage Expo 2022 in Vegas. We'll be there in booth 617. Next month we are participating in a webinar on service and logistics with Pitney Bowes.
Content
- Feature article this month is Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated. Evan Schuman looks at the healthcare segment and HIPAA considerations.
- On AVIXA is our article on Volta and it's over a billion views milestone for its EV charging stations
- Digital Menu Boards - a big deal announced on the selection of the global provider for digital menu board CMS provider for McDonald's (worldwide).
New Gold Sponsors
- Samsung Displays
- Peerless-AV (see Volta EV Charging)
- AcquireDigital
- Star Micronics
- Pitney Bowes
- WelcomeWare
- IDmission
Regulatory News
- The U.S. Access Board is releasing its scope of work (aka ANPRM) this month for all types of self-service including Point-Of-Sale. They will be accepting comments and all entities are encouraged to provide comments. Link. Earlier they released guidelines for EV Charging to the ball rolling.
Recent Posts
- Samsung Displays, Restaurant Technology is now a Gold Sponsor
- RFID Reader Technology with incentives for manufacturers
- Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated – Feature
- Restaurant Technology – CREATE in Denver 9/19
- Kiosk Components – How To Select
- Senate Testimony on Accessible Federal Technology & Title III
- Telehealth Accessibility Guidelines HHS and DOJ
- OS Neutral Payment Devices for OS Agnostic Payment Kiosks
- Automated Cocktail Machine Tended Bar Coming to Denver
- Will EV Charging Infrastructure Be Ready for EV Charging?
- Kiosk Printers – Catalog of Thermal Printers
- Digital Signage CMS Platform – Version 7 by 22Miles
- Payment Kiosks – Multi-Processor Payment by Datacap & PAX
- EV Charging Design Recommendations by U.S. Access Board
- No Code Development Platform – For Any O/S – Intuiface
For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market.
