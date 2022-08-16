PURELY ELIZABETH LAUNCHES SUPERFOOD CEREAL WITH VITAMIN D AND WHOLE FOOD INGREDIENTS THAT FUEL YOU

The leading brand continues to help consumers thrive on their wellness journey by entering a new category with a delicious signature product filled with nutritious superfoods in crowd pleasing flavors.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Purely Elizabeth , the brand that specializes in naturally gluten-free and nutritious breakfast foods, including the #1 granola in the natural channel*, is making another splash in the breakfast space with the launch of their Superfood Cereal with Vitamin D, in two mouthwatering flavors. Each bowl of cereal includes nourishing, whole food ingredients that deliver a filling, healthy and delicious meal, setting it apart from other better-for-you cereal brands on the market.

Purely Elizabeth (PRNewswire)

Over the last few years, Vitamin D had a spike in awareness with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has sustained interest in immune health. Now more than ever consumers are seeking ways to incorporate Vitamin D into their diets. Purely Elizabeth thoughtfully selected an organic, sustainably sourced, plant-based Vitamin D3 to provide consumers with a satisfying and delicious breakfast or snack with an excellent source of Vitamin D in every serving.

"Purely Elizabeth is continuing to innovate, grow and change the way we think about and commit ourselves to food and nutrition with products that are packed with both superfood qualities, as well as an irresistible crunchy texture and taste," said Elizabeth Stein, CEO and Founder of Purely Elizabeth. "So many of our consumers are already using our granola as a cereal, so we could not be more thrilled to launch our new Superfood Cereal that combines delicious flavors with the benefits of Vitamin D, fiber and sustainably sourced coconut sugar."

The Purely Elizabeth Superfood Cereal highlights the brand's promise to make food full of nourishing ingredients and delicious, culinary taste. Each box is crafted with superfood ingredients like chia, quinoa and amaranth featuring whole foods like fruits, nuts and seeds. The deliciously crispy flakes and crunchy clusters are made with organic oats, sweetened with sustainability sourced coconut sugar and free from artificial flavors. Available in two exciting flavors, Vanilla Blueberry Almond and Honey Peanut Butter, the cereal is certified Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified and made with an excellent source of Vitamin D3 and 6g of fiber in every serving.

Coming off of a $50M funding announcement and recent brand refresh that boasts a new elevated and bolder look, Purely Elizabeth continues to experience tremendous growth within the better-for-you breakfast space.

Purely Elizabeth Superfood Cereal with Vitamin D is available on Purely Elizabeth's website for $6.99 per box and nationwide at Whole Foods Market exclusively through the Fall. For more information or to shop Purely Elizabeth products, visit purelyelizabeth.com , our Facebook or our Instagram platform.

*Spins Natural Channel 52 weeks ending 7/10/22

About Purely Elizabeth:

Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the natural foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor Elizabeth Stein is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating powerful and innovative, nutrient-rich ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, coconut sugar, probiotics, and MCT oil. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of certified gluten-free and vegan products consisting of granola, cereal, oatmeal, and pancake & waffle mix.

Purely Elizabeth Superfood Cereal with Vitamin D (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purely Elizabeth