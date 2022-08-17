Falabella to Host Investor Day on October 12, 2022 in New York

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falabella S.A. (BVS: FALAB) today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day ("Falabella Day") on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in New York, NY.

This event will be held for equity analysts and institutional investors and will feature presentations by Gaston Bottazzini, Chief Executive Officer of Falabella S.A., and other members of the Company's leadership team.

In-person registration is scheduled to begin on October 12 at 1:30 pm EDT, with presentations starting at 2:00 pm. The event will be followed by a cocktail reception. In-person attendance is by invitation only and registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees.

A live webcast of the Investor Day will be available to all members of the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, October 10, 2022. To register, please email your name, title and company affiliation to info@nyinvestorday.com. Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to pre-registered attendees only.

