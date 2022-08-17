O-I Glass selects Ivalua to streamline its Global Direct and Indirect Source-to-Pay Processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that O-I Glass Inc, an American Fortune 500 company headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, has selected its solution to streamline its Global Direct and Indirect Source-to-Pay (S2P) Processes.

O-I Glass is one of the world's leading producers of glass bottles and jars, operating 70 glass manufacturing plants in 19 countries with an annual revenue of $6.4B in 2021 and 24,000 employees. The company provides packaging solutions to some of the world's leading global food and beverage manufacturers including Coca-Cola, Heineken, Molson Coors, Nestle, and PepsiCo.

O-I Glass has chosen Ivalua after assessing technology and process gaps related to strategic sourcing, supplier relationship management, category management, vendor quality, sustainability, and compliance. Additionally, O-I Glass intends to provide an optimized buying process with catalogues, guided buying, and an Amazon-like user experience.

Supported by Ivalua's solution, O-I's strategic S2P initiative aims at generating significant cost-reduction across several key business process areas including savings on indirect categories through process standardization and spend consolidation. Furthermore, the project will deliver an improved user experience throughout the buying process, a reduction in administrative activities and, crucially, an optimized supplier base driven by a comprehensive assessment of suppliers. Lastly, Ivalua will ensure seamless integration with O-I's existing ERP platform, as well as several third-party solutions.

"At O-I Glass we are committed to working closely with our suppliers to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for our customers. Ivalua's unified platform provides 360 degree visibility of our suppliers, including a rich ecosystem of third party data, and the ability to streamline both direct and indirect purchasing with a single solution", said Rodney Masney, Chief Information Officer.

"Global supply chains are critical to business continuity and it is, therefore, crucial to digitize, automate and streamline related business processes," said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer. "Ivalua looks forward to being an integral part of O-I Glass's procurement transformation journey".

