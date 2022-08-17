THERMOSYSTEMS NAMES MIKE MURRAY AS PRESIDENT

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermosystems LLC, a commercial heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) manufacturers' representative serving Chicago, northwest Indiana, and central and southern Illinois, today announced it has appointed Mike Murray as President. Murray, who has been with the firm for more than 10 years as a leading sales engineer, is replacing John Dolan, one of the company's co-founders, who is retiring after 22 years of service.

"This is an exciting time to lead Thermosystems," Murray said. "In 2019, Daikin Applied invested in the firm, which helped advance our sales and service capabilities. We also just had a record year in all three of our divisions — Applied Equipment Sales, Building Systems Solutions and Service. Thanks to John's leadership, and the hard work and accomplishments of the entire organization, we have a solid foundation for years of additional growth."

As President, Murray is responsible for setting and implementing the company's strategic vision. His leadership team includes Vice President of Sales Paul Pasternock, another Thermosystems co-founder; Pasternock will continue to direct the Applied Equipment Sales division. In addition, Vice President of Operations Ryan Kelly will oversee the Building Systems Solutions division and manage interdepartmental operations.

Tracy Dorman and Nina Campos will continue to lead the Service division and accounting group, respectively. Together, the leadership team has more than 75 years of experience with Thermosystems and 150 years of experience in the HVAC industry.

"We've seen tremendous growth over the past 22 years," said outgoing President Dolan. "With Mike and the rest of the executive team, Thermosystems is positioned for continued success."

Murray earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA in corporate finance and real estate from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Thermosystems, part of the Daikin Group, provides expert design and implementation of commercial HVAC products. The company supports contractors, consulting engineers, architects and business owners, helping them select the right systems to solve complex problems and achieve project goals. Thermosystems offers the industry's best commercial heating and cooling equipment, systems and solutions — from Daikin Applied and other top-tier manufacturers — with a particular focus on sustainable HVAC technology for green buildings.

About Thermosystems

Founded in 2000, Thermosystems provides HVAC customers with expertise in the design, application and service of commercial HVAC solutions. Serving Chicago, northwest Indiana, and central and southern Illinois, the firm's team of degreed engineers, LEED-certified experts and factory-trained technicians help customers achieve efficiency, energy savings and project goals.

The 24,000-square-foot headquarters in Elmhurst, Ill., features office and warehouse space, a parts showroom, and a large conference and training facility. Thermosystems also has offices in Peoria, Ill., and the West Loop in downtown Chicago, and a second warehouse location in Elgin, Ill. Thermosystems is the authorized service provider for Daikin Applied and has represented Daikin for 22 years. For more information, visit www.thermohvac.com.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

