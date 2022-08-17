TradeCentric Honored on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Listing recognizes the company's momentum following two years of record growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeCentric , the leading provider of B2B integration and automation between eCommerce systems and eProcurement solutions, has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing private companies on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list.

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses do business by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation for thousands of companies every day. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities. Learn more at www.tradecentric.com. (PRNewswire)

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a high note in what is shaping up to be a very successful year. The company celebrated two years of record growth and announced a name change to TradeCentric in June. Additionally, TradeCentric strategically expanded its team to support continued investment in product and services. Together, these moves provide momentum for the company's next phase of growth and development.

"In 2022, while continnuing to be the global leader in PunchOut implementations, we rebranded to showcase our expanded offerings that meet the evolving needs of B2B companies," said Troy Lynch, CEO at TradeCentric. "From PunchOut and Purchase Order Automation to Invoice Automation and Advance Shipping Notices, our integrated solutions modernize the way companies trade. We remain focused on growing the network of more than 3,200 global buyers and suppliers trading on our purpose-built platform that supports more than 75 eCommerce systems and 150 eProcurement solutions."

Not only have the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list has also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Inc. 5000 - Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

ABOUT TradeCentric

TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, transforms the way businesses transact by enabling PunchOut, Purchase Order and Invoice Automation solutions for thousands of companies around the world. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of eCommerce and eProcurement, TradeCentric helps B2B buyers and suppliers connect, automate and scale their digital trading capabilities via a cloud-based integration platform that is fully managed and purpose-built to simplify the complexities of B2B connected commerce. Learn more at TradeCentric.com .

Media Contact:

Ariane Wolff

Warner Communications

ariane@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeCentric