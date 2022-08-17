Vantagepoint AI Named a Top Workplace in the U.S. By Fortune® Magazine

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI has been recognized again by Fortune® Magazine as a top Small Business. Vantagepoint AI was ranked as one of the top 100 small businesses in the country.

Vantagepoint AI, LLC (PRNewswire)

Vantagepoint AI was the first company in the world to empower independent traders to trade smarter and profit more using Artificial Intelligence on their home computers. Company founder, Louis Mendelsohn, transformed the financial industry with the introduction of his theory of strategy backtesting, the introduction of his software, and his patented global Intermarket Analysis. Today, his son, Lane Mendelsohn leads the company and continues to create a workplace that is transforming lives both for his team and for VantagePoint traders.

"This news is both inspiring and monumental to me," says Lane Mendelsohn. "The VantagePoint team has always been a primary focus, and this reflects how each member feels about being a part of it. As the President of Vantagepoint, I am deeply aware of my responsibility to care for our team and our business."

Vantagepoint AI offers its team full medical, dental, and vision coverage and maintains a workplace culture centered around its core values of teamwork, communication, purpose, innovation, respect, integrity, and passion to guide every decision and action at all levels of the company. The company is also dedicated to giving back to the local community through regular corporate giving as well as team member donations to small, local (often overlooked) community charities.

The Vantagepoint AI team was surveyed and resoundingly endorsed the workplace culture the Mendelsohns have created. "I love that we are a leader in the United States of how to be a workplace that changes lives for my team, our community, and our traders!" said Lane Mendelsohn.

See what makes VantagePoint unique in the fintech sector and how predictive A.I. is innovating trading strategies for independent traders at a live, interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

