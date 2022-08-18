BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF QUANTIST LUMINEX® DATA ANALYSIS SOFTWARE

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that R&D Systems®, a Bio-Techne brand, has released its new Quantist Luminex® data analysis software. Compatible with all available Luminex xMAP® instruments, Quantist software provides fast, reliable analysis of Luminex multiplex assay data, helping researchers extract valuable insights from complex data.

The new Quantist software provides researchers with an important tool for quickly analyzing dozens of analytes with improved accuracy and efficiency, including the ability to evaluate the long-term consistency of their Luminex assay data. The intuitive software interface allows users to easily make inter-assay comparisons, adjust standard curve parameters, and export optimized data for creating ready-to-graph Excel files.

"The ability to accurately analyze complex scientific data and turn it into actionable insights is critical across all areas of research," said Will Geist, Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment President. "Quantist helps meet this fundamental need, allowing researchers to uncover valuable insights that can accelerate discovery. It also provides an important component in our ongoing strategy of supporting customers with end-to-end solutions across their multiplex assay workflow."

Luminex xMAP technology is a leading bead-based assay platform that allows for the simultaneous detection of multiple targets in a single sample. The quantification of multiple cytokines and other biomarkers in a sample provides critical information about biological processes and diseases. With Quantist software, R&D Systems Luminex users now have a comprehensive, end-to-end workflow solution for intelligent, high-performance multiplexing.

Taken together, R&D Systems® Discovery and High Performance assays comprise one of the largest, most flexible Luminex analyte menus available. Assays are available for human, mouse, porcine, non-human primate, and rat from samples including serum, plasma, and cell culture media.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit http://www.bio-techne.com

