BRG COMMUNICATIONS BOLSTERS SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

BRG PROMOTES MCDANIEL AND MOBLEY TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT;

HIRES SPRATLIN AS SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a period of sustained growth and recognition among industry leaders, BRG Communications announced the promotions of Shannon McDaniel and Laurie Mobley to Executive Vice President. These promotions come on the heels of growing 44% over the last two years and pacing to deliver another 35% increase in 2022 (based on performance through Q2). The agency also recently celebrated BRG's 20th anniversary, was certified as a Great Place to Work® and was named 2022 Best Boutique Agency by PRSA with a Silver Anvil award.

BRG Communications (PRNewsfoto/BRG COMMUNICATIONS) (PRNewswire)

McDaniel and Mobley have been valued members of the BRG team for 20 and 12 years, respectively. McDaniel, brings his expertise in the brand reputation, public awareness, and corporate social responsibility (CSR), advising clients in industry and professional organizations, corporate foundations, and non-profits, while Mobley brings deep healthcare expertise to BRG, leading key consumer health and advocacy initiatives as well as supporting device, pharmaceutical, and medical society clients. In their new roles, they will continue to grow and provide strategic counsel to their clients focused on safety, health and wellness, mentor team members, and lend their expertise to support the BRG president and CEO to deliver on the agency's strategic vision.

"It would not be possible to look back over the last 20 years without seeing the tremendous contributions of both Shannon and Laurie in the growth and evolution of our agency," said president and CEO, Jane Barwis. "As we look ahead, these promotions are part of our strategic vision to continue to best serve our clients and ensure our staff meaningful work in a welcoming workplace."

Further bolstering the senior leadership team, BRG also welcomes back Lucy McDonald Spratlin as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Spratlin, who previously worked at BRG from 2003 – 2009 returns with more than a decade of additional experience in cause marketing, leading partnership strategy, and execution for a wide range of national nonprofits and brands. Most recently she served as the Vice President of Client Services at For Momentum where she was responsible for recruiting, training, and managing account teams and developing agency systems. Spratlin will support BRG with growth-focused initiatives including the creation and implementation of mission-critical agency processes. Her return is a clear step for BRG, as the agency continues to scale its operations and make strategic hires across the board in preparation for its future endeavors.

For more information about BRG Communications, visit https://brgcommunications.com/.

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, woman-owned public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming creative strategies and solid execution plans that ignite the passion of target audiences and drive results. We support corporations, industry and professional associations and non-profits that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates its 20th anniversary, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living®.

Media Contact:

Maureen Abel

mabel@brgcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRG COMMUNICATIONS