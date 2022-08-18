Mattamy Homes Honored as a Best Place to Work in Florida's First Coast

Jacksonville Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs that has created an employer of choice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes is pleased to announce that the company has been named one of the First Coast's Best Places to Work by the Jacksonville Business Journal.

The First Coast's Best Places to Work winners are chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace.

Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"This recognition is particularly rewarding and meaningful as it's driven by the high marks our employees gave Mattamy on various elements of their work experience. As such it reflects our people's passion, dedication to customers and each other, and the kind of culture that we've built and live every single day," says Cliff Nelson, President of Mattamy's Jacksonville Division. "We're all very proud of this award, as everyone across our Division has played a role in creating a welcoming work environment and making Mattamy a best-in-class employer."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 60 businesses with local offices and operations in the First Coast region, representing a variety of industries, including real estate, life sciences, legal, finance and technology.

"This award is based on how a workforce feels about their organization and is a sign that the culture the company has created is valued by its employees. I want to congratulate the winners on achieving this distinction," said Jacksonville Business Journal Editor in Chief Timothy Gibbons.

Later this year, honorees including Mattamy Homes will be profiled and celebrated in a special issue of the Jacksonville Business Journal, as well as online, and at a golf tournament and awards reception at Queen's Harbor Yacht & Country Club on November 7, 2022.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

